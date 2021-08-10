Track Group Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q3 FY21"). In Q3 FY21, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $10.3 million, an increase of approximately 21% over total revenue for the same period last year ("Q3 FY20"); (ii) operating income of $1.3 million, representing an increase of 28% compared to Q3 FY20 operating income of $1.0M; (iii) adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million in Q3 FY21, up 23% compared to $2.3 million for Q3 FY20; and (iv) net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.2M in Q3 FY21 compared to a net income of $0.4 million in Q3 FY20.

"I am extremely proud of all our employees and partners who have continued to remain motivated and productive during such a challenging and unprecedented time; resulting in another outstanding company performance for the quarter ended June 2021," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strong quarterly total revenue of $10.3 million in Q3 FY21, up 21% compared to Q3 FY20 total revenue of $8.5 million and total revenue for the 9 months ended June 30, 2021 (" 9M FY21") of $29.6 million was up approximately 18% compared to revenue of $25.0 million for the 9 months ended June 30, 2020 (" 9M FY20").

in Q3 FY21, up 21% compared to Q3 FY20 total revenue of and total revenue for the 9 months ended (" FY21") of was up approximately 18% compared to revenue of for the 9 months ended (" FY20"). Gross profit of $5.6 million in Q3 FY21 was up 22% compared to Q3 FY20 gross profit of $4.6 million . Gross profit for the 9M FY21 was $16.3 million , or up 19% compared to gross profit of $13.7 million for 9M FY20.

in Q3 FY21 was up 22% compared to Q3 FY20 gross profit of . Gross profit for the FY21 was , or up 19% compared to gross profit of for FY20. Total operating expense for Q3 FY21 of $4.3 million was up 20% versus Q3 FY20's total operating expense of $3.6 million . The favorable increase in quarterly gross profit more than offset the rise in operating expense which led to operating income in Q3 FY21 of $1.3 million compared to operating income of $1.0 million for Q3 FY20, representing an improvement of 28%. Similarly, for the 9M FY21, operating income was $4.4 million compared to operating income of $1.6 million , representing an increase of 182%.

was up 20% versus Q3 FY20's total operating expense of . The favorable increase in quarterly gross profit more than offset the rise in operating expense which led to operating income in Q3 FY21 of compared to operating income of for Q3 FY20, representing an improvement of 28%. Similarly, for the FY21, operating income was compared to operating income of , representing an increase of 182%. Adjusted EBITDA for the Q3 FY21 was $2.8 million , an increase of nearly 23%, compared to $2.3 million for Q3 FY20. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 FY21 as a percentage of revenue remained flat at 27%, compared to Q3 FY20. Adjusted EBITDA for the 9M FY21 was $8.3 million compared to the Adjusted EBITDA for 9M FY20 of $5.7 million , representing an improvement of approximately 47%. Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA for the 9M FY21 as a percentage of revenue also increased to 28%, compared to 23% for the 9M FY20.

, an increase of nearly 23%, compared to for Q3 FY20. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 FY21 as a percentage of revenue remained flat at 27%, compared to Q3 FY20. Adjusted EBITDA for the FY21 was compared to the Adjusted EBITDA for FY20 of , representing an improvement of approximately 47%. Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA for the FY21 as a percentage of revenue also increased to 28%, compared to 23% for the FY20. The cash balance of $8.3 million at June 30, 2021 was up 22% compared to $6.8 million at September 30, 2020 and up 24% compared to $6.7 million at March 31, 2021 notwithstanding significant capital investments made by the Company of approximately $3.8 million in the 9M FY21 and $1.1 million in Q3 FY21 to build additional monitoring devices and software to accommodate increased customer demand. Capital investments for the 9M FY21 were up 92% compared to the same period last year.

at was up 22% compared to at and up 24% compared to at notwithstanding significant capital investments made by the Company of approximately in the FY21 and in Q3 FY21 to build additional monitoring devices and software to accommodate increased customer demand. Capital investments for the FY21 were up 92% compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to common shareholders in Q3 FY21 was $1.2 million compared to net income of $0.4 million in Q3 FY20, a change principally attributable to the Company's strong operating performance and the increase in other income. Net income attributable to common shareholders for the 9M FY21 was $4.8 million , up significantly compared to the net loss of approximately $1.5 million for the 9M FY20.

Business Outlook

As of August 10, 2021, the outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 remains consistent with the most recent results. However, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and global semiconductor shortage on our future operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we cannot accurately predict. Given these uncertainties, the Company has elected not to provide specific guidance regarding fiscal 2022.

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this

financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items including but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited) June 30,



September 30,

Assets

2021



2020

Current assets:











Cash

$ 8,277,137



$ 6,762,099

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,679,079 and

$2,654,173, respectively



6,476,717





5,546,213

Prepaid expense and deposits



895,145





866,389

Inventory, net of reserves of $0 and $6,483, respectively



136,542





124,606

Total current assets



15,785,541





13,299,307

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,866,631 and

$2,531,631, respectively



234,765





378,764

Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,768,050 and

$6,639,883, respectively



3,150,399





2,065,947

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,150,085 and

$16,390,721, respectively



21,489,550





21,171,045

Goodwill



8,518,579





8,220,380

Deferred tax asset



727,521





432,721

Other assets



4,349,103





2,166,743

Total assets

$ 54,255,458



$ 47,734,907



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,356,618



$ 2,199,215

Accrued liabilities



3,795,542





14,958,628

Current portion of long-term debt



552,555





30,914,625

Total current liabilities



6,704,715





48,072,468

Long-term debt, net



43,647,848





418,575

Long-term liabilities



30,877





164,487

Total liabilities



50,383,440





48,655,530



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,461,966

and 11,414,150 shares outstanding, respectively



1,146





1,141

Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares

authorized; 0 shares outstanding



-





-

Paid in capital



302,267,862





302,270,242

Accumulated deficit



(297,565,167)





(302,270,933)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(831,823)





(921,073)

Total equity (deficit)



3,872,018





(920,623)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 54,255,458



$ 47,734,907



TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:























Monitoring and other related services

$ 10,183,133



$ 8,325,697



$ 29,197,152



$ 24,587,212

Product sales and other



124,687





158,213





374,403





449,255

Total revenue



10,307,820





8,483,910





29,571,555





25,036,467



































Cost of revenue:































Monitoring, products and other related services



4,150,583





3,379,934





11,752,833





9,848,520

Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenue



521,386





482,797





1,535,083





1,464,396

Total cost of revenue



4,671,969





3,862,731





13,287,916





11,312,916



































Gross profit



5,635,851





4,621,179





16,283,639





13,723,551



































Operating expense:































General & administrative



2,868,839





2,329,520





7,583,410





8,064,593

Selling & marketing



703,014





487,786





1,867,880





1,671,767

Research & development



332,588





281,820





974,451





901,712

Depreciation & amortization



434,348





505,585





1,476,178





1,530,811

Total operating expense



4,338,789





3,604,711





11,901,919





12,168,883



































Operating income



1,297,062





1,016,468





4,381,720





1,554,668



































Other income (expense):































Interest expense, net



(468,955)





(622,869)





(1,674,499)





(1,821,726)

Currency exchange rate gain (loss)



191,058





535,141





1,133,900





(655,791)

Other income (loss), net



-





-





1,000,782





(4,347)

Total other income (expense)



(277,897)





(87,728)





460,183





(2,481,864)

Income (loss) before income taxes



1,019,165





928,740





4,841,903





(927,196)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(178,876)





514,678





136,137





612,426

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders



1,198,041





414,062





4,705,766





(1,539,622)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



36,762





8,497





89,250





76,987

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,234,803



$ 422,559



$ 4,795,016



$ (1,462,635)

Net income/(loss) per share – basic:































Net income/(loss) per share

$ 0.10



$ 0.04



$ 0.41



$ (0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding



11,460,694





11,414,150





11,436,609





11,362,416

Net income/(loss) per share – diluted:































Net income/(loss) per share

$ 0.10



$ 0.04



$ 0.39



$ (0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding



12,015,742





11,414,150





12,051,679





11,362,416



TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $1,198 $414

$4,706 $(1,540) Interest expense, net 468 623

1,674 1,822 Depreciation and amortization 955 988

3,011 2,995 Income taxes (1) (179) 514

136 612 Board compensation and stock-based compensation 75 75

225 245 Loan forgiveness - -

(1,001) - Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (191) (535)

(1,134) 656 Other charges, net (2) 476 196

709 876 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $2,802 $2,275

$8,326 $5,666 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue 27.2% 26.8%

28.2% 22.6% Non-GAAP Basic earnings per share









Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,460,694 11,414,150

11,436,609 11,362,416 Non-GAAP Basic earnings per share $0.24 $0.20

$0.73 $0.50 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share









Weighted average common shares outstanding 12,015,742 11,414,150

12,051,679 11,362,416 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $0.23 $0.20

$0.69 $0.50





(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes. (2) Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

