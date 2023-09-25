Tracked Machines North America, Inc. Announces the Release of the CarMover XL, the Most Technologically Advanced Automotive Equipment for Automotive Industry for Automotive Dealerships, Repair Facilities, Collision Centers, Parking Companies, Etc.

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracked Machines North America, Inc., is proud to announce the North American Release of the CarMoverXL into the North American Automotive Industry. The CarMover has been named the "The most Technological Advancement in made in the Automotive Industry!" No other equipment available has the capability to do this in this manner with ease.

CarMoverXL Patent Pending Technology that has patent pending moveable arms that grips the vehicle by all 4 tires, and lifts the vehicle a few inches off the ground. This technology allows the machine to adjust for the various tire sizes that will not damage any of the traction control or braking systems on a vehicle. This machine is the first machine with the ability to handle the weight of the Electric Vehicles that has plagued the automotive industry. The CarMoverXL above is an Electric, self-propelled automotive machine, that is carrying a disabled vehicle into an Automotive Repair Technicians work bay. This machine allows the operator to move vehicles on flat, hard surfaces without the need to enter the vehicle, or the need of keys or touching the vehicle. Providing more productivity and reducing the time spent on vehicle movement.

The CarMoverXL, is operated by lithium-batteries and the machine maneuvers under a vehicle and picks a vehicle up by all four-wheels and then moves and transports the vehicle from one area to another. Outside to Inside a mechanic's work area or from one parking spot to another.

This equipment is designed to be used by automobile dealers and repair service centers and body shops that have disabled or wrecked vehicles that need to be moved. The CarMoverXL has the ability to pick-up the heavy weighted EV's and able to stretch-out to handle the long length of the most vehicles.

The Tracked Machines offers the CarMoverXL to Automotive Industry that helps move disable vehicles without having to touch the vehicle or the need of entry and keys.

The CarMoverXL® is new cutting-edge technology that brings a simple solution to complex problems related to fragile vehicle components and excessive vehicle weight. This machine solves the international problems associated with towing and transporting European Vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EV's).

EV's do not roll because they have no ability to shift into neutral and most often do not have winch-cable connection points that allow it to be pulled onto a flatbed. European vehicle undercarriages are made of soft-aluminum or magnesium alloy metals that easily bend the vehicle frame and EV's possess lithium batteries that a wheel-lift wrecker cannot be used due to the damage they cause vehicle damages and EV thermal runaway fires have become such a major issue with the Automobile Industry.

The CarMoverXL® is the first electric machine designed to pick up vehicles by all four wheels. It is adaptable to meet all different vehicle sizes that are disabled on flat-paved surfaces. The machine is operated by lithium batteries and very user-friendly. This equipment is designed to pick up heavy electric vehicles or long wheel-base vehicles located on hard, flat surfaces like parking lots, inside repair facilities, warehouses, and body shops with cement or resin floors. The machine can maneuver vehicles in and out of tight areas or workspaces. Because it is electric, it does not emit exhaust or fumes, so it can conveniently be used indoors in body shops and warehouses.

Equally impressive, both the TowTrack® and the CarMover XL® can transport disabled vehicles up to 2.5 tons/2,500 kilograms without the need for keys or vehicle entry.

Tracked Machines North America, Inc. in Atlanta Georgia is the North America Distributor of the TowTrack, TowTrackXL, CarMoverXL and the Erclues Tracked Forklift. These machines are that is manufactured in Verona Italy. The TowTrack and CarMoverXL will be showcased at the 2023 SEMA Automotive Show in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 3, 2023. The TowTrack and CarMoverXL Machines are the "Most Technologically Advanced Automotive Equipment in the World!" and will change the Automotive Industry by solving the movement issues that plague the EV movement issues experienced by dealerships and repair facilities.

