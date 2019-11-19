Tracker + Safe & Found is Now Available on Boost Mobile

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad announced that Boost Mobile now offers Tracker + Safe & Found to its pre-paid customers. With a durable exterior and dependable battery, the device can easily attach to virtually anything to provide real-time location tracking.

"Tracker was specially designed to offer safety and peace of mind for its users, in line with Coolpad's goal of making family life as simple as possible," said Steve Cistulli, CEO at Coolpad Americas. "We are really pleased to have Tracker + Safe & Found now available to Boost Mobile customers."

Tracker + Safe & Found offers peace of mind for users, and can track multiple devices simultaneously with the companion app. Features include:

Real-Time Location Tracking : Powered by Sprint's 4G LTE Network, Tracker can be attached to the things that matter the most to you - one of your kids' objects, suitcases when traveling, a pet's collar, keys and more.

: Powered by Sprint's 4G LTE Network, Tracker can be attached to the things that matter the most to you - one of your kids' objects, suitcases when traveling, a pet's collar, keys and more. Geofencing & Notifications: Geofencing enables users to set safety zones and with customizable alerts, location notifications are delivered directly to a smartphone, tablet, or browser. Tracker also offers audio alerts when in hearing distance.

Geofencing enables users to set safety zones and with customizable alerts, location notifications are delivered directly to a smartphone, tablet, or browser. Tracker also offers audio alerts when in hearing distance. Long Battery Life and Resistant Shell : Tracker provides between three and 10 days of battery and is dust and water resistant (IP67), so it can handle being carted around - in the airport, at the park, or in the house.

: Tracker provides between three and 10 days of battery and is dust and water resistant (IP67), so it can handle being carted around - in the airport, at the park, or in the house. Light Sensors: Light sensors are embedded in Tracker so that it can detect light, if it was previously in the dark. This is particularly helpful when traveling, as users can know if someone opened their luggage while it is out of sight.

"Tracker is unique in that it does not rely on Bluetooth to relay information back to a user's smartphone. Instead it is connected via the Sprint network and can provide real-time location updates from anywhere in the world - no matter how far away you are," continued Cistulli.

Available from $49.99, Tracker + Safe & Found device is available online at BoostMobile.com and in Boost retails stores within the coming weeks. Tracker requires a $5 monthly subscription which includes access to the nationwide Sprint network, reaching over 300 million people, and the Safe & Found app.

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

