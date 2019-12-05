TRACKER And NG Bailey Partner To Reduce Driver-Related Incidents By Nearly Two Thirds

When NG Bailey acquired Freedom in 2018, it identified a key area for improvement in the company's fleet of vehicles. The majority of Freedom's vans were more than five years old, causing them to be inefficient and expensive to run.

"As a responsible business, we strive to manage our impact on the environment by working to reduce carbon emissions and we take the duty of care for our fleet drivers very seriously," commented Pritesh Acharya, NG Bailey's Fleet Manager. "By partnering with TRACKER, we developed a technology solution that improves driver safety, whilst also reducing the environmental impact of our vehicles."

The first step NG Bailey took was to replace the complete Freedom fleet of 240 vans, ensuring the new fleet was compliant with Euro 6 standards for emissions, and most importantly, outfitting the full fleet with TRACKER's SmartFleet technology. TRACKER's telematics solution is designed to monitor three key areas of driving: acceleration, braking and speed.

"The valuable data insights we've received from TRACKER allowed us to establish a baseline for driving standards across our fleet, something we couldn't do before. With the data we were able to compare driver performance to identify inadequacies, thus enabling key individuals to take note and make appropriate changes," explained Pritesh Acharya. "In addition, the data has given us a greater understanding of what, where, how and why incidents occur, so that we can work more closely with our drivers to mitigate future incidents."

The programme has been well received by staff across the Group and NG Bailey has taken the step of recognising good driver behaviour with a quarterly reward as an incentive. Concurrently, by encouraging good driving in its fleet, NG Bailey has also reduced fuel costs and is spending noticeably less on wear and tear maintenance.

"We are delighted to be working with NG Bailey and witness such positive driving behaviour changes in its fleet," Mark Rose, managing director of TRACKER added. "Through our innovative approach and expertise, our aim is to provide technology solutions to help businesses meet their duty of care obligations and to overcome some of the challenges they face when managing vehicle fleets. In doing so, we are not only reducing fleet management running costs, but we're also making drivers more aware of their driving behaviour, which makes our roads safer for everyone."

About NG Bailey

Founded in 1921, NG Bailey has grown from a small electrical contractor to the award-winning, industry-leading engineering and services business we see today. We are family-owned with a great heritage and we are proud of everything we've achieved and all the projects we've successfully delivered to our customers over the years. Working across a variety of sectors within the building and infrastructure industry, our innovative, responsible and forward thinking approach allows us to work on fantastic ground-breaking projects, providing solutions using the latest tools and technologies. We have offices, manufacturing facilities and sites located across the UK.

About TRACKER

TRACKER, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of vehicle tracking and telematics since 1993. With over a million market leading security and award winning fleet management systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, HGVs, LCVs and plant and construction equipment, TRACKER is still leading the way. TRACKER, together with the police has to date recovered over £547 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. With over a million systems installed to date, its award-winning products ensure its customers have complete peace of mind.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

