Trackers Skishoes Introduces New Model

MILTON, Pa., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackers Skishoes has introduced a longer model of its skishoe that measures 41" long to go with its standard 33" long model. CEO Tom Gibson says. "This gives us a more complete range of products. A longer skishoe works better for larger users and gives more flotation in deeper powder."

Trackers Skishoes' signature product, the skishoe is a combination cross-country ski and snowshoe that can grip the snow like a snowshoe but also glide like a ski. It features crampon-like teeth on the bottom for tracking, allowing the wearer to kick-and-glide as they do with cross-country skis but on steeper and icier terrain. And they keep the ski on its track, minimizing lateral slide. This lets the wearer venture off the packed trail and follow new routes, floating through the snow or over the crust.

The skier's foot attaches to the skishoe in free-heel fashion by means of either a standard cross-country ski binding or a snowshoe binding mounted to the ski. Anyone with hiking or cross-country ski boots can use the versatile Trackers. Cross-country ski bindings offered include NNN, NNNBC, SNS, and 3-pin.

Based in Milton, Pennsylvania, Trackers Skishoes sells skishoes and accessories online through its website as well as through select ski and outdoor shops. As Gibson says, "They're hand-made here in central Pennsylvania with mostly locally and regionally made parts." For more information, visit www.TrackerSkishoes.com and see us on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Tom Gibson

President

Trackers Skishoes

Milton, PA

570-713-4812

tom@trackerskishoes.com

Note: Trackers Skishoes has an article available for publication on the Trackers and how Tom Gibson developed them.

http://www.TrackerSkishoes.com

