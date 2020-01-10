Trackforce Valiant Acquires Silvertrac Software

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trackforce Valiant announced its acquisition of Silvertrac Software. Silvertrac - Capterra's highest-rated security guard management software - joins forces with the recent acquisition of Valiant Solutions by Trackforce to expand its portfolio in the security guard market. With over 2,500 customers, 300,000 users and 30,000 customer sites in 45 countries, Trackforce Valiant is recognized as the largest workforce management solution in the physical security industry.

Trackforce Valiant

Trackforce Valiant is an all-in-one solution to automate security workforce management. It has a wide range of tools, including visitor management and command center (GSOC) as well as scheduling, payroll and billing management. Trackforce Valiant's product offerings set it apart as the most comprehensive operations management solution available to the industry, helping enterprise security operations run more efficiently. Some of Trackforce Valiant's most notable clients are Allied Universal, G4S, SecurAmerica, and Inter-Con Security Systems.

With over 600 customers in North America, Silvertrac Software will continue to focus on servicing small to medium-sized businesses in the physical security industry. SMB manned guarding operations are looking for a technology solution that will increase guard accountability and improve reporting procedures but usually cannot utilize the full range of an enterprise-level solution like Trackforce Valiant. Silvertrac offers a streamlined, simple guard management software that focuses on top-notch customer service and support that is vital to the growth of these operations.

"Our acquisition of Silvertrac follows Trackforce Valiant's strategy of providing guard firms of all sizes with a purpose-built solution to run their business," states George Wright, Trackforce Valiant CEO. "We are very excited about the security guard industry and the opportunity to offer visibility and control to companies of all sizes. The two companies share a solid objective of combining people, process, and technology to help our customers address the complexities of the market."

Chris Anderson, founder of Silvertrac Software, adds, "We see great synergies between Silvertrac and Trackforce Valiant and are looking forward to joining the global leader in security workforce management. For over 12 years, we have worked very hard to provide a solution to small to medium guard firms looking for a robust solution. The new relationship with Trackforce Valiant offers us the opportunity to continue this mission."

About Trackforce Valiant:

Trackforce Valiant is the world's leading security workforce management solution. More than 300,000 professionals at over 30,000 customer sites in 45 countries use Trackforce Valiant every day to ensure the delivery of reliable security services, improve operational efficiency and optimally manage their human capital. For nearly 30 years, Trackforce Valiant has provided fully integrated security solutions to its partners and customers. Thanks to its security expertise and state-of-the-art information systems technology, Trackforce Valiant proudly offers the most effective solutions available on the market. Clients include the world's leading security guard service providers, as well as major airports, universities, and corporations across the globe. Additional information is available at www.trackforce.com or at www.valiant.com/.

About Silvertrac Software:

Silvertrac Software is a Security Guard Management & Incident Reporting System that is designed to simplify small business security operations. Started by former law enforcement and security professionals, Silvertrac is dedicated to the needs specific to the physical security industry. Users in the field - using either an Android or iPhone app - can complete guard tour shifts, report incidents, respond to tasks and scan checkpoints to a live issue monitor. Expert, U.S.-based support is available 24/7 with Customer Success Managers who are dedicated to helping business owners grow their companies. Additional information is available at www.silvertracsoftware.com/.

