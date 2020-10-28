Tracking Mistakes in AI, 2020 Research Report - AI and Machine Learning Can Help FIs Avoid Risk - but They Have Risk of Their Own
Oct 28, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tracking Mistakes in AI: Using Vigilance to Avoid Errors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This latest research Report, Tracking Mistakes in AI: Use Vigilance to Avoid Errors, discusses modes in which data models can deliver biased results, and the ways and means by which financial institutions (FIs) can correct for these biases.
AI models reflect existing biases if these biases are not explicitly eliminated by the data scientists developing the systems. Constant monitoring of the entire operation is required to detect these shifts. The remedy for such lack of focus is training.
Highlights of the research note include:
- A glossary of terms
- The various modes in which data can evidence biases
- Solutions
- Prophylactic methods
- The appeal - and danger - of shortcuts
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Examples of Mistakes Already Seen In Market
- Apple Card
- Risk Assessment Scoring
- Other Inappropriate Use Cases
4. Definition of "Errors and Mistakes" Used In This Report
5. Why AI Mistakes Must be Avoided
- Why Mistakes May Become More Frequent
6. Data Management Becomes More Important
7. Problems in the Model
- Feature selection errors
8. Inappropriate Use
9. Conclusion
10. Related Research
11. Endnotes
- Glossary of Terms Used Frequently In this Report
- Number of AI Solution Categories Reported By Large Banks, By Functional Area
- Data Management and AI Must Work Together
Companies Mentioned
- Apple
- ProPublica
- The Federal Reserve
- The Verge
