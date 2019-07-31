Tracking Pain in America: Patient Outcomes and Insights in an Evolving Pain Management Environment

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Insights conducted a patient-centered survey which measured patient views/satisfaction/outcomes on the use of opioids, non-opioids, OTCs, and non-pharmacologic therapies for treatment of chronic pain.

This updated report (261 pages) to the original study also measured the impact of recent guideline recommendations on patient/practitioner views regarding opioids, the uptake of medical marijuana/cannabis, utilization of non-opioids and opioids for post-surgical pain (inpatient/outpatient). Views on wearable devices for pain management therapy and monitoring, OTC medications, and interest in monoclonal antibody therapy against nerve growth factor are also explored.

Respondents were actively seeking care for their moderate-to-severe chronic pain from a medical practitioner and were: either currently taking an opioid (n=499), had previously taken an opioid (n=367), or were opioid naïve (n=177). To provide context, the report includes numerous representative patient verbatim comments.

Background:

The moderate-to-severe pain market is in the midst of a transformation due to many factors, including: the opioid crisis and heightened concerns with overdoses from prescription pain medications, CDC recommendations, multimodal post-surgical protocols (ERAS), changing marijuana/cannabis medical laws, and after-effects of rescheduling hydrocodone combinations.

As a result of the above factors, and others, a 17% decline in total morphine milligram equivalents (MME) dispensed was recorded in 20181.

1. IQVIA Institute. Medicine Use and Spending in the U.S. A Review of 2018 and Outlook to 2023.

Research Goals :

Establish metrics to gauge awareness and impact of recent guidelines (e.g. CDC) and new policies relating to long-term opioid use

Ascertain the most desired patient-reported outcomes (PROs)

Analyze the patient journey, retrospectively and prospectively, for patients: currently taking opioids, with past opioid exposure, and opioid naïve

Update metrics regarding patient attitudes, experiences, and satisfaction with outcomes involving opioids, risk management, and monitoring

Assess awareness, perceived need, and willingness to pay for abuse-deterrent opioids

Explore utilization of multi-modal vs. non-opioid post-operative pain paradigms

Examine patients' use of medical marijuana/cannabis, outcomes, and impact on opioid utilization

Investigate key issues such as appropriate opioid storage/disposal, in-home naloxone, use of OTC oral and topical analgesics, wearable devices, treatment of opioid-induced constipation, etc.

New product assessment - obtain reaction to a fair-balanced product profile for anti-NGF therapy

And most importantly, determine steps that can be taken to improve chronic pain therapy from the patient perspective

Sample findings:

The percentage of patients currently taking an opioid for their chronic pain declined from 59% to 48% (-18% relative decline) in Wave II.

Awareness of the CDC recommendations, coupled with at least a basic understanding, was recorded at 35% in Wave II vs. 27% in Wave I, a statistically significant increase.

Approximately 1 in 5 patients (21%) with chronic pain indicated that they have tried medical marijuana/cannabis as part of their pain therapy at some point.

Patients with current or previous opioid experience were twice as likely to show interest in taking anti-NGF (nerve growth factor) therapy versus opioid naïve patients.

Only 14% of patients were "very-extremely" concerned that their opioid medication may be taken or stolen.

54% of patients feel that the government reaction to the 'opioid crisis' is causing more harm than good to patients with chronic pain.

Moving forward, patients recommend an "all of the above approach" that can be tailored to individual needs and could include pharmacologic, non-pharmacologic, cognitive and spiritual support.

What is the value of this study? - The findings will lend insights into: patient engagement activities, patient-reported outcomes (PROs), educational initiatives, new product development and strategic planning strategies, target product profiles (TPPs), risk management initiatives, and market segmentation.

About Pain Insights, Inc.

Pain Insights, Inc. is a full service marketing research and strategic planning firm established in 2001, exclusively focused on the area of pain management.

For more information, please contact:





William Kolek Robert Catuosco 973-808-1147 973-808-1116 219014@email4pr.com 219014@email4pr.com

Website: www.paininsights.com

SOURCE Pain Insights, Inc.