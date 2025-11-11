Trackonomy and Delta Cargo Launch Pulse: A New Era of Air Freight Transparency and Efficiency

Cutting-edge technology delivers proactive alerts and gate-level accuracy to transform air cargo operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackonomy, a global leader in Physical AI and smart logistics solutions, today announced its collaboration with Delta Cargo, the air freight division of Delta Air Lines, to power the newly launched Pulse platform, marking a major leap forward in shipment transparency and operational reliability across the aviation industry.

Pulse harnesses Trackonomy's next-generation visibility technology to provide Delta's clients with real-time location intelligence from airport to airport through a reimagined digital experience. The platform proactively alerts Delta Cargo's operations teams of potential disruptions before they impact performance, enabling faster response, reduced delays, and improved customer confidence.

"Pulse represents a major leap forward in how cargo moves through our network," said Andy Kirschner, Director of Americas Sales, Delta Cargo. "By leveraging Trackonomy's advanced visibility and AI-driven alerting technology, we're able to not just identify issues before they happen but at times resolve them autonomously, so every shipment moves with greater reliability and confidence. It's just one more way we're making it easier to do business with Delta Cargo."

Built on Trackonomy's proven aviation-grade technology, Pulse is orchestrated by Trackonomy's Sentient Platform, a dynamic ERP layer that integrates Delta's Cargo IQ-compliant data, real-time flight information, and third-party sources such as FlightAware to enable predictive analytics and autonomous intervention. This distributed, agent-based system extends a digital shield across airport operations, including gateways, solar-equipped tugs, ULDs, and belt-loader-mounted sensors, creating a connected, self-optimizing network in an area where every second counts during aircraft turnaround.

The system enables gate-level cargo visibility, real-time status updates, and predictive recovery insights, creating a seamless flow of data from ramp to cloud. Its plug-and-play deployment eliminates complex integrations and scales easily across airports, introducing a new standard of intelligent tracking for air freight.

"Our collaboration with Delta Cargo continues to set new benchmarks for the logistics industry," said Erik Volkerink, CEO of Trackonomy. "Through Pulse and our Sentient Platform, we're bringing distributed Physical AI and predictive analytics directly into the hands of airline teams and clients—turning every shipment and airport operation into a source of actionable intelligence."

Pulse is currently active for DASH and DASH Critical shipments at Pulse-enabled stations across the United States, including Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Detroit (DTW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Honolulu (HNL), New York–JFK (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), New York–LaGuardia (LGA), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Minneapolis–Saint Paul (MSP), Chicago (ORD), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), Salt Lake City (SLC), and Tampa (TPA). Pulse is also available for import only in Cincinnati (CVG), Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW), and Raleigh–Durham (RDU).

Customers automatically benefit from Pulse without additional steps—each package is enhanced with a special SmartTape tag that activates real-time tracking and analytics. To experience the next generation of air cargo visibility, book a DASH or DASH Critical shipment at deltacargo.com .

About Trackonomy

Trackonomy is pioneering the next generation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for logistics and supply chain management, bringing real-time intelligence and automation from the shop floor to the top floor. Its transformative network of interconnected assets turns inanimate objects into smart, self-optimizing systems that improve efficiency, security, and operational control. Serving major global enterprises across logistics, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, Trackonomy's solutions optimize workflows, correct inefficiencies at a micro level, and provide full end-to-end visibility and condition monitoring to enhance business performance.

About Delta Cargo

Delta Cargo, the air freight division of Delta Air Lines, delivers trusted logistics solutions through an industry-leading global network serving more than 290 destinations, transporting over 11 million pieces of cargo in 2024. No one better moves the world.

From life-saving pharmaceuticals and organs for transplant to fresh flowers, seasonal produce, and e-commerce shipments, our diverse product portfolio ensures world-class service for every customer's needs. With 24/7 monitoring, specialized handling for temperature-sensitive and high-value shipments, and strong global alliances, Delta Cargo combines operational excellence with innovation to keep commerce moving and communities connected.

About Delta Air Lines

No one better connects the world.

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on up to 5,000 peak day Delta and Delta Connection flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 200 million customers in 2024 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was recognized by J.D. Power this year for being No. 1 in First/Business and Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was recognized as the top U.S. airline by the Wall Street Journal and as North America's most on-time airline in 2024 and our people earned the Platinum Award for Operational Excellence from Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine, enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

