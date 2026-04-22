TrackVia Appoints Aylin Basom as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Expand Its Leadership in Mission Critical Workflow and Compliance Solutions

In partnership with Bow River Capital, the company is positioned to scale rapidly across government, public sector, and regulated commercial markets

DENVER, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrackVia, a leading enterprise platform for managing mission-critical workflows and compliance processes, today announced the appointment of Aylin Basom as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director.

With a strong foundation, high customer retention, and increasing demand for secure, scalable operational platforms, TrackVia is entering its next phase of growth. Backed by a recent investment from Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity (SGE) team, the company plans to accelerate go-to-market execution, expand its product capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions to strengthen its position across government, public sector, and regulated commercial industries.

TrackVia enables organizations to manage complex, high-stakes workflows where reliability, compliance, and operational visibility are essential. The company's platform is widely used in environments where failure is not an option, including field operations, infrastructure, and regulated industries. Its FedRAMP authorization further strengthens its position in the federal and public sector markets.

Ms. Basom is a proven leader with a track record of building and scaling high-growth, profitable SaaS businesses. She previously served as CEO of Supplier.io, held senior leadership roles at Infor, and has led growth initiatives across multiple private equity backed software companies.

Aylin Basom, CEO of TrackVia, said:

"TrackVia is uniquely positioned to help organizations manage mission-critical workflows where reliability, compliance, and speed matter most. With a strong foundation, a loyal customer base, and the partnership of Bow River, we have a significant opportunity to scale the business and deliver even greater value to our customers.

"I've known and worked closely with John Raeder for many years, and I'm excited to partner with him and the Bow River team to lead TrackVia through its next phase of growth.

"As organizations face increasing complexity and regulatory demands, the need for intelligent, adaptable platforms is only growing. We are focused on accelerating our go-to-market execution and investing in AI-driven capabilities that will define the next phase of the company."

Maitlan Cramer, Co-Lead of Software Growth Equity at Bow River Capital, said:

"Aylin is a proven leader with deep experience scaling SaaS businesses through critical growth phases. We are excited to partner with her to build on TrackVia's strong foundation and accelerate its expansion.

"We see a significant opportunity to grow both organically and through strategic M&A as the company strengthens its leadership in workflow and compliance solutions."

About TrackVia

TrackVia is a market-leading enterprise software platform focused on delivering compliance lifecycle management systems for federal government agencies, public sector entities, and Global 2000 enterprises across all industry verticals. The company's comprehensive cloud-based solutions support real-time insights for accurate decision support for risk mitigation activities, noncompliance workflows and exception reporting, and monitoring of specific regulatory deadline requirements. TrackVia was an early innovator in low-code/no-code application architectures and delivers core AI-enabled features throughout its platform. TrackVia'a FedRAMP authorization underscores its commitment to security and compliance, enabling deployment in highly regulated environments and reinforcing trust across all industries it serves. A partial sampling of their marquee clients include Amentum, Brighthouse Financial, Northside Hospital, and Star Entertainment Group. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit https://trackvia.com/

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SOURCE TrackVia