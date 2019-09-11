Trackwrestling Partners With USA Wrestling for Upcoming United World Wrestling Senior World Championships Promotion

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackwrestling.com , a SportsEngine, Inc. company, announced today it is partnering with USA Wrestling to promote the upcoming 2019 United World Wrestling (UWW) Senior World Championships, September 14-22, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

With the formation of this partnership, Trackwrestling will contribute $5 to USA Wrestling each time the promo code USAW is used at checkout on trackwrestling.com for the purchase of a 2019 World Championships video subscription now until September 30, 2019. USA Wrestling will use the funds raised through this promotion for further development of their training programs and initiatives. The promotion also extends a discount to the consumer when a subscription is purchased.

"This is another example of a great partnership that makes the wrestling community stronger," said Rich Bender, Executive Director of USA Wrestling. "We are grateful for the impact that Trackwrestling has made in elevating our sport, not only within our nation, but also worldwide."

The Senior World Championships is one of the premier events broadcast on Trackwrestling each year, and is included in Trackwrestling's recently launched Gold+ subscription which offers access to live streaming and on-demand event video, text alerts to follow your favorite wrestler, and other value-added benefits.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with USA Wrestling to promote the Senior Wrestling World Championships and support USA Wrestling and its many programs," said Travis Shives, Vice President of Sports, SportsEngine. "This collaboration will increase the visibility of UWW's marquee championship event and shine a spotlight on USA Wrestling's world team athletes as they compete for gold and aim to qualify their weight class for the 2020 Olympic Games."

About USA Wrestling

USA Wrestling is the National Governing Body for the sport of wrestling in the United States and, as such, is its representative to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and United World Wrestling, the international wrestling federation. USA Wrestling is the central organization that coordinates amateur wrestling programs in the nation and works to create interest and participation in these programs. USA Wrestling has more than 252,000 members, including athletes, coaches, officials, parents, fans and others who are actively involved in the sport. Its president is Bruce Baumgartner, and its Executive Director is Rich Bender.

About Trackwrestling

Trackwrestling is part of SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and is considered the go-to resource for the sport of wrestling, providing the latest in wrestling stats and content, in addition to live streaming and archived video services at www.trackwrestling.com . Trackwrestling is the official event management system for the National Wrestling Coaches Association and is used to manage more than 8,500 wrestling events each year. Trackwrestling's services are used as the official scoring systems for more than 35 state high school tournaments, the NCAA Divisions I, II and III Championships and is the official streaming partner of United World Wrestling. SportsEngine, Inc. is the leading provider of sport relationship management software for more than a million youth sports organizations, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com .

