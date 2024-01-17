Traco Manufacturing, a LongueVue Capital Portfolio Company, Announces Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traco Manufacturing, which includes Traco Packaging and Packaging Utah (together "Traco"), a LongueVue Capital ("LVC") portfolio company and specialty provider of business-to-business packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob LeBaron as the company's Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive professional background spanning more than 25 years, Rob contributes a wealth of knowledge and experience, having held key strategic leadership positions in the co-packing, logistics, staffing, and packaging industries throughout his career.

Traco manufactures custom flexible packaging products and distributes packaging supplies to a wide variety of end-markets, including food & beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and pet care. Traco leverages decades of experience in the specialty packaging industry to deliver innovative packaging solutions supported by superior, high-touch customer service. The company has the capability to produce a wide range of custom printed and converted shrink labels and film, pressure sensitive labels, pouches, bags, and related products utilizing its growing base of flexographic and digital printing presses and conversion equipment. Traco operates across two facilities totaling approximately 98,500 square feet of manufacturing, warehousing, and office space.

Rob's prior experience includes founding Maple Mountain Co-Packers ("Maple Mountain") and subsequently serving in an executive leadership role with its acquiror, Impact Fulfillment Services (now a part of Ryder System, Inc). While at Maple Mountain, Rob drove exponential growth and significant improvements in operational efficiency. Prior to Maple Mountain, Rob built Premier Employee Solutions, and he was instrumental in scaling the business to over 35 states and 14,000 employees.

"We are truly thrilled to have Rob join as CEO of Traco," commented Ryan Nagim, Chairman of the Board of Traco and Managing Partner at LVC. "Rob's proven leadership, impressive background, and hands-on approach make him a perfect fit for the organization."

Rob commented on his appointment, "I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside this dedicated team and lead Traco through its next phase of growth by driving efficiencies, adding scale, and expanding capabilities to further serve our customers. Traco's diverse product offering and superior customer service will allow us to continue to build upon our leading market position."

"Rob is an excellent addition to Traco's leadership team, both professionally and culturally," added Paul Ebbert, Specialty Packaging Operating Partner of LVC. "Rob's proven ability to grow and optimize businesses will be integral to Traco's future success, and we are excited to welcome him to the organization."

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm focused on providing human and financial capital, leveraging a proven 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle-market companies. Having managed over $1 billion of committed capital spanning five funds, coupled with 200 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including specialty packaging, consumer, healthcare, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, and precision manufacturing.

