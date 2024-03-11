Tractable Alleges CCC Violates U.S. Antitrust Laws

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractable accused CCC Intelligent Solutions of violating federal antitrust laws in a court filing today, alleging that CCC is using its 85% market share of the Estimatics market to limit customer choice and raise prices that ultimately impact the American consumer. Estimatics products can be used to identify automotive damage, diagnose necessary repairs, and estimate the costs of such repairs.

Tractable leveled the charges in its Motion for Leave to File an Amended Answer and Counterclaim, filed as part of ongoing litigation between the two companies in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"Today, Tractable took legal action against CCC, challenging what Tractable believes is anticompetitive conduct that harms the auto collision ecosystem. Tractable took this legal action to enable choice and best-of-breed technologies in the ecosystem: for insurers, repairers, service providers, and everyday Americans, who pay for auto insurance as a life necessity," said Alex Dalyac, the founder and CEO of Tractable.

Tractable is an Applied AI company that uses the speed and accuracy of artificial intelligence to visually assess cars and homes. Our solutions aim to help people work faster and smarter, while reducing friction and waste – better for businesses and the planet. Trained on millions of data points, Tractable's AI-powered solutions process more than $7 billion in vehicle repairs and purchases annually, and connect everyone involved in insurance, repairs, and sales of cars and properties. Founded in 2014, Tractable is the AI tool of choice for over 20 world-leading insurance and automotive companies, including over 10 of the Fortune Global 500. Backed by SoftBank, Insight Partners and other top-tier investors, our world-class research and engineering team is based in London, with offices across North America, Asia and Europe.

