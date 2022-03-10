Tractable and Impel (formerly SpinCar) partner to transform transparency in online automotive sales

Through the collaboration, companies using Impel's digital merchandising products will be provided with a Tractable condition report that accurately assesses a vehicle and identifies external damage. The collaboration establishes a new level of transparency and immersion in the vehicle shopping journey, building consumer trust and confidence, while reducing surprises and disruptions during the vehicle sales process.

Impel's digital engagement platform enables vehicle sellers to deliver more personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint. Powered by conversational AI technology and the industry's most granular shopper data set, the company's applications help retailers drive greater efficiency and effectiveness across their entire operation. Tractable's visual AI solutions enable businesses of all types to assess, inspect, repair and transact assets at scale.

Michael Quigley, Impel's president and co-founder, said, "Purchasing a vehicle is one of the largest transactions in a consumer's lifetime, and with 80% of the automotive shopping journey now happening online, it's vital that dealers do everything possible to instill confidence in the buying decision. By partnering with Tractable, we can revolutionize online vehicle exploration by enabling dealers to create an engaging and transparent experience that builds consumer trust, providing shoppers with precise and accurate details about a car's condition and the potential associated repair costs."

Alex Dalyac, CEO and co-founder of Tractable said, "The number one worry for a consumer buying a used or pre-owned vehicle is its condition and the potential for unseen blemishes and damage that aren't reported or readily visible. Working with Impel, we'll help to solve this problem by adding transparency into the process to build greater trust between dealers and customers."

About Tractable

Tractable develops visual AI that helps businesses repair, protect and transact cars and homes. Its AI solutions process over $2B a year in vehicle repairs and purchases, and have been deployed by many of the world's leading companies across Europe, North America and Asia, helping millions of people every year.

To request a demo: https://tractable.ai/contact/

About Impel

Impel (formerly SpinCar) offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced digital engagement platform. The company's end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint across the entire customer journey. Impel's communication, merchandising, marketing and imaging applications work seamlessly with all major website, CRM and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered more than 2 billion shopper interactions across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.io .

