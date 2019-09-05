Tractable announces AI photo appraisal partnerships

The new collaborations combine Tractable's AI algorithms with industry data to enable AI damage appraisal and other AI applications in collision repair in North America. The use of AI is expected to cut days out of the average cycle time and simplify the auto claim and repair process, helping consumers to get back on the road more quickly and safely.

Alex Dalyac, co-founder & CEO of Tractable, said: "These partnerships are an exciting step forward for Tractable as we aid accident and disaster recovery with AI. Auto appraisal is a key decision-making point throughout the auto claim and fulfilment process. A visual AI assessment means many necessary decisions can now occur sooner: for example, as soon as the driver submits photos of their car. With AI and these partnerships, every American consumer can now have an unbiased auto appraiser on their phone, in their pocket."

Tractable develops artificial intelligence for accident and disaster recovery. Its AI solutions have processed over $1 billion in auto insurance claims, positively impacting hundreds of thousands of lives across Europe, North America and Asia. Tractable is backed by $30M in venture capital and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo.

Preview of Tractable's technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45kP3dBLtiM

