Tractable Asks Court to Dismiss Case Filed by CCC

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tractable, an artificial-intelligence technology company, filed a motion asking the court to dismiss a complaint filed against the company by the dominant player in the auto repair software U.S. market, CCC Information Services.

The suit claims that Tractable infringed on intellectual property in its use of CCC's software, which provides auto repair claims processing.

In the filing, Tractable states that the "CCC complaint is a meritless contract dispute masquerading as an equally meritless intellectual property (IP) dispute," and asks the court to dismiss the claims.

According to court documents, CCC filed the initial complaint after Tractable purchased a CCC software license to test whether Tractable could provide accurate damage appraisals to an insurance company client's workflow.

According to Tractable, the CCC software license was used in the same fashion that other independent appraisers use it: creating estimates for insurer clients that integrate with workflow.

"We were initially surprised and puzzled by the allegations - we never have infringed on any CCC IP. We now see CCC's measure for what it is – an attempt to stifle competition," said Alex Dalyac, Tractable co-founder and CEO.

Shortly after filing suit against Tractable, CCC announced the release of its own AI product.

Dalyac adds: "We remain confident that best-in-class technology and open workflows will win out over bully tactics and the status quo -- for the benefit of insurers, repairers and the insureds."

