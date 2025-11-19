Tractian Ranked Number 24 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 5548% Revenue Growth to increased adoption of Tractian industrial maintenance technology across U.S. manufacturing operations

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractian today announced it ranked 24 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Tractian grew 5548% during the last 3 yr period.

Tractian's CEO, Igor Marinelli, credits the company's relentless product innovation, customer-first culture, and rapid industrial adoption with the company's 5548% revenue growth. He said, "Growth only matters if it reflects the impact we're making on the people who keep our nation's plants running. This recognition proves that when you build technology that prevents downtime, protects shifts, and gives technicians the clarity they need to do their best work, the results follow. We're proud of the difference Tractian makes for workers, families, and communities across America."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio Leader. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants, demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, the 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte* Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Tractian

Tractian is fine-tuning old-school heavy machinery via AI. Our sensors monitor machine health in real time, giving manufacturers early warnings before small issues turn into downtime. Alongside this, our software supports the daily routines of maintenance and operations teams (organizing work orders, managing assets, and keeping production on track). Tractian helps plants stay reliable, informed, and running without interruptions.

About Deloitte

