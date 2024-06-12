Traction Complete Launches "The RevOps Data Management Suite for Salesforce" - Reforming Data Management for Revenue Operations Professionals

BURNABY, BC, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming business, Traction Complete proudly announces the launch of " The RevOps Data Management Suite for Salesforce ," the first-of-its-kind data management suite of products exclusively designed for Revenue Operations professionals. This innovative suite is engineered to empower users to harness the full potential of their data, ensuring it is clean, connected, and ready for AI adoption.

In today's data-driven environment, data integrity is paramount. The RevOps Data Management Suite addresses the critical need for high-quality data. "The importance of clean and connected data can't be overstated, especially in the age of AI. Without a solid foundation of reliable data, businesses are navigating in the dark, unable to make strategic decisions" said David Nelson, CEO of Traction Complete.

Echoing this sentiment, Vice President, Revenue Operations, Stephen Daniels from Cresta adds, "There is a cost to bad data. If we didn't have a solution like Traction Complete in the first place to scale off, we would be building on a bad foundation that would cause hundreds of thousands of dollars of headaches in the future."

Poor data is more than just a nuisance; it's a significant barrier to success. It leads to distrust in CRM systems and lost productivity, ultimately impacting business revenue. Traction Complete's mission is to combat these challenges head-on, ensuring that data is accurate and seamlessly integrated across the Salesforce platform, so businesses can adopt the latest technology when they want to.

Recent findings from McKinsey underscore the critical role of data quality in AI adoption, "Fifty-six percent of companies say "inaccuracy" is the biggest risk posed by adopting generative AI. Yet only 32% of companies have systems in place for mitigating such inaccuracies."

Primed to solve this challenge, Traction Complete, born from the recently Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, draws from over 1.4 million hours of consulting experience to build trusted data management solutions to improve data quality.

"At the pace that AI and machine learning are expanding and changing how we operate, businesses can't afford to overlook the importance of data quality. Any businesses not setting their data foundation right now will be left behind," adds Nelson.

As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the message is clear: the time to invest in data management is now. With the RevOps Data Management Suite for Salesforce, Traction Complete is leading the way, providing the tools necessary for businesses to thrive in the age of AI and beyond.

About Traction Complete

Traction Complete's RevOps Data Management Suite for Salesforce helps revenue operations teams cleanse, connect, and orchestrate data. Since 2019, we've been on a mission to automate complex data tasks in Salesforce, empowering organizations like Asana, Zoom, and YMCA to save time and scale faster. Say hello and learn more at www.tractioncomplete.com .

