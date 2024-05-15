Traction Control System Market size is set to grow by USD 10.84 bn from 2023-2027, robust demand for autonomous vehicles to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global traction control system market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.84 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Electric linkage and Mechanical linkage),

Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light commercial

vehicles, and Heavy commercial vehicles), and

Geography (APAC, Europe, North America,

Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AISIN CORP., Autoliv Inc., Continental

AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor

Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kendrion NV,

Knorr Bremse AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi

Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co.

Ltd., RaceTronics, Robert Bosch GmbH,

Siemens AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA,

Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Traction control systems are essential components of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles. These systems enhance safety and control during acceleration and deceleration, contributing significantly to overall vehicle stability. As consumer awareness of ADAS benefits grows, so does the demand for traction control systems. They are integral to safety applications such as anti-lock braking systems, lane-keeping assistance, and collision avoidance. Despite their high maintenance cost, traction control systems adhere to safety standard ratings and are integrated with advanced braking systems, electronic linkages, hydraulic modulators, and batteries. They are used in passenger and commercial vehicles, including electric ones, and are crucial for ride-hailing and ridesharing services. Traction control systems assist in managing throttle input and engine torque, ensuring optimal wheel traction on various road conditions.

Market Challenges

Traction control systems require complex integration with other vehicle systems, including the engine, braking, and stability control systems.

Ensuring seamless interoperability and effective integration can be technically challenging.

Sophisticated algorithms are necessary to analyze sensor data and detect wheel slips.

These algorithms consider factors such as wheel speed differentials, vehicle speed, steering input, and road conditions.

Developing and fine-tuning these algorithms for optimal performance and minimizing false positives is complex.

Integration with other ADAS technologies and the pursuit of autonomous driving capabilities add to the technological complexity.

This technological complexity may negatively impact the growth of the global traction control systems market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This traction control system market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Electric linkage

1.2 Mechanical linkage Vehicle Type 2.1 Passenger cars

2.2 Light commercial vehicles

2.3 Heavy commercial vehicles Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Electric linkage- The Traction Control System (TCS) market segmentation in 2022 revealed a significant dominance of electric linkages. With the escalating trend of electric and hybrid vehicles, there is a growing demand for specialized TCS designed for these powertrains. Electric linkages ensure smooth communication and synchronization between the electric powertrain components and the TCS, allowing for precise power distribution to enhance traction and boost overall vehicle performance. In the automotive industry, ECU dysfunctioning and emissions concerns have led to a focus on fuel consumption and adherence to emission norms. This has resulted in the segmentation of the TCS market into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles. Mechanical linkages, such as those used in four-wheel drive systems, continue to be utilized but are being gradually replaced by electronic coupling and electric linkages for improved fuel efficiency and safety applications. Advanced safety systems, including active braking systems and anti-lock braking systems, are becoming increasingly important in vehicle safety and comfort. However, the high maintenance cost and safety standard ratings associated with these systems can hinder their widespread adoption. Manufacturers are implementing strategies to address these challenges, such as weight reduction through the use of electronic linkages, hydraulic modulators, and batteries, and the integration of advanced braking systems and electrical linkages to meet emission regulations. Despite these advancements, hindrances to the TCS market growth include the complexity of electronic components and control modules. As the market continues to evolve, it is essential for automobile manufacturers to stay abreast of the latest trends and technologies to remain competitive.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic world of modern vehicles, the Traction Control System (TCS) market holds significant importance. This system, integral to both passenger and commercial automobiles, ensures optimal vehicle performance under various conditions. TCS functions by monitoring wheel spin and adjusting engine torque to prevent slippage, thereby enhancing vehicle safety features, particularly in extreme weather conditions such as rain or snow. The integration of TCS with other safety applications, like active braking systems, further bolsters overall vehicle safety. Despite the high maintenance cost associated with these advanced comfort systems, global safety protocols mandate their implementation to maintain safety standard ratings. Electric vehicles also incorporate TCS to manage power distribution to wheels effectively. Overall, the Traction Control System market is a crucial component in the electrical and mechanical systems of automobiles, enabling optimal performance and safety.

Market Research Overview

The Traction Control System (TCS) market encompasses the design, development, and implementation of technologies that enhance vehicle stability and control. These systems utilize various sensors to monitor wheel spin and road conditions, and apply selective braking or power distribution to prevent wheel slippage. The integration of TCS with other vehicle systems, such as Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), forms advanced safety features. TCS is essential in various driving conditions, including wet, icy, or snowy roads, and off-road terrains. The market for TCS is driven by increasing vehicle safety regulations, consumer demand for improved vehicle performance and handling, and advancements in sensor and control technologies.

