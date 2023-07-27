Traction Control System Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2022 to 2027|Robust demand for autonomous vehicles boosts the market -Technavio

27 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The traction control system market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!
Traction Control System Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including ABB Ltd., AISIN CORP., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kendrion NV, Knorr Bremse AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., RaceTronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type (Electric linkage and Mechanical linkage), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
Traction Control System Market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., AISIN CORP., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kendrion NV, Knorr Bremse AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., RaceTronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others.
Traction Control System Market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
The robust demand for autonomous vehicles drives the growth of the key traction control system market during the forecast period. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with multiple sensors such as cameras, radar, lidar, and GPS to perceive the surroundings and make driving decisions accordingly. Traction control systems are one the vital components for ensuring the safety and stability of these vehicles. Traction control systems play a major role in the optimization of the grip between the vehicle's tires and the road surface. The main functionality of the traction control system is that it regulates the wheel slip, road conditions, and vehicle dynamics. through continuous monitoring and adjustment of power delivery to each wheel. This helps to prevent wheel spin, loss of control, and chances of accidents, especially in severe weather conditions or on slippery surfaces. Furthermore, they allow autonomous vehicles to navigate diverse road conditions securely. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Trends-
The rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems is a primary trend in the key traction control system market. Some of the key safety features offered by traction control systems in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are anti-lock braking systems (ABS), lane-keeping assistance, and collision avoidance systems. Additionally, the traction control system plays a major role in improving the stability and control of vehicles during acceleration and deceleration. The demand for traction control systems is expected to increase due to the growing popularity and increasing adoption of ADAS technologies. There is a growing preference for traction control systems in vehicles as it significantly contributes to vehicle safety and handling. As a result, these systems have become a central aspect of ADAS systems due to their assistance to drivers in maintaining better control and stability, particularly in adverse driving conditions. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Key challenges -
The complexity of technology associated with traction control systems is a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. The integration of traction control systems with different vehicle systems, such as the engine, brakes, and stability control, is a major challenge to manufacturers. There are several technical complexities related to achieving seamless interoperability and effective integration. The algorithm of these systems takes multiple factors into consideration, such as wheel speed differentials, vehicle speed, steering input, and road conditions. Therefore, the development of traction control systems to ensure optimal performance and minimize false detections is a complex process. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.
The traction control system market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this Traction Control System Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the traction control system market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the traction control system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the traction control system market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of traction control system market vendors
Traction Control System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 10.84 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.53
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., AISIN CORP., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kendrion NV, Knorr Bremse AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., RaceTronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global traction control system market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global traction control system market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Electric linkage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Electric linkage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electric linkage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Electric linkage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electric linkage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Mechanical linkage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Mechanical linkage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mechanical linkage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Mechanical linkage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mechanical linkage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AISIN CORP.
- Exhibit 115: AISIN CORP. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: AISIN CORP. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: AISIN CORP. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: AISIN CORP. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Autoliv Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Autoliv Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Autoliv Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Autoliv Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Autoliv Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Continental AG
- Exhibit 123: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 12.6 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 127: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: DENSO Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Hyundai Motor Co.
- Exhibit 137: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 142: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 12.10 MAHLE GmbH
- Exhibit 147: MAHLE GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 148: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: MAHLE GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 150: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus
- 12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 RaceTronics
- Exhibit 162: RaceTronics - Overview
- Exhibit 163: RaceTronics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: RaceTronics - Key offerings
- 12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 168: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 12.15 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 170: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 173: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.16 Wabtec Corp.
- Exhibit 175: Wabtec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Wabtec Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Wabtec Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 178: Wabtec Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Wabtec Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Exhibit 180: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 181: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 182: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 183: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 184: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 188: Research methodology
- Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 190: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations
