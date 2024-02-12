Traction Control System Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2022 to 2027|The robust demand for autonomous vehicles to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The traction control system market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%, according to Technavio. The robust demand for autonomous vehicles drives the growth during the forecast period.  Autonomous vehicles are equipped with multiple sensors such as cameras, radar, lidar, and GPS to perceive the surroundings and make driving decisions accordingly. Traction control systems are one the vital components for ensuring the safety and stability of these vehicles. Traction control systems play a major role in the optimization of the grip between the vehicle's tires and the road surface. The main functionality of the traction control system is that it regulates the wheel slip, road conditions, and vehicle dynamics. through continuous monitoring and adjustment of power delivery to each wheel. This helps to prevent wheel spin, loss of control, and chances of accidents, especially in severe weather conditions or on slippery surfaces. Furthermore, they allow autonomous vehicles to navigate diverse road conditions securely. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Traction Control System Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 10.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.53

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including  ABB Ltd., AISIN CORP., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kendrion NV, Knorr Bremse AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., RaceTronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: Type (Electric linkage and Mechanical linkage), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South AmericaTo understand more, request a sample report

Vendor Analysis

The growing competition is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors, including ABB Ltd., AISIN CORP., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kendrion NV, Knorr Bremse AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., RaceTronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others.

  • The rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems is a primary trend. 
  • The complexity of technology is a major challenge hindering the growth during the forecast period. 

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

In the automotive industry, safety remains paramount, with advancements in Electronic Control Units (ECUs) driving innovations like Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). Sensor technology enhances systems like Electronic Stability Programs (ESP) and Adaptive Traction Control, optimizing tire traction for improved maneuverability. Engine Power Management ensures efficient performance across various terrains. Market segmentation reflects diverse consumer needs, with safety features becoming standard in all segments. As technology evolves, the integration of ECUs continues to enhance vehicle safety and performance, reinforcing the industry's commitment to innovation and driver security.

Table of Contents

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Landscape
  3. Sizing
  4. Historic Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Segmentation by Type
  7. Segmentation by Vehicle Type
  8. Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

