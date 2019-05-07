Traction Guest recognized for innovation and growth with four American Business Awards®

Receiving more than 3,800 entries for the Stevie® competition, the American Business Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace. The panel of judges commended Traction Guest for its ability to fulfill the need for enterprise security through innovative visitor management solutions that address global facility management challenges. "Great solution in a space that much needed it," and, "a very impressive product that continues to evolve and set itself apart from the staid competition," the judges noted.

"Our continued focus on building a customer-first platform enables us to capitalize on a global enterprise market for secure, enterprise-grade visitor management solutions," explains Keith Metcalfe, CEO of Traction Guest. "This year, we set new security standards in the cloud VMS category by adding Assisted-Check-In with ID verification, conditional watchlists, pre-registration protocols and parking management. With this we are expanding visitor management beyond check-in."

"Innovation around Assisted-Check-In will fill the gap for layered security at critical facilities. Digitization and integration of visitor data into Salesforce and other CRM tools will create incremental value to the organizations using this software system. The recognition as a leader in this category is testament of the product innovation," stated a judge for the Technology Innovation award category.

Fueled by its innovation and unique culture, Traction Guest continues to demonstrate rapid growth with year-over-year revenue and employee increases of over 200%. Now serving clients on five continents across 30 industries, Traction Guest is accelerating its expansion by adding strategic investors, key hires and new partners to grow its presence internationally.

Traction Guest is the developer of the leading enterprise visitor management system which makes hosting visitors effortless, memorable, and safe. The customizable cloud-based platform creates an intuitive visitor experience and delivers unparalleled security for companies with multiple entry points.

