Traction on Demand Named Best Workplace in Canada

Great Place to Work Canada releases 2019 Best Workplaces in Canada

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Traction on Demand (ToD), BC-based cloud technology and consulting firm, was recognized as the best place to work in Canada by Great Place to Work (GPTW) Canada in the 100-999 employee category. This is the sixth consecutive year ToD has been listed in the category's top ten but the first year the company has placed number one.



"We are honored to be recognized as the best workplace in Canada alongside 149 incredible organizations that are due tribute for their role as leaders of the employee-first revolution," says Greg Malpass, CEO & Founder of Traction on Demand. "I believe strongly in the Great Place to Work program because the results are built using data collected from the people that matter most to me; Tractionites. My hope is that this incredible community continues to do the right thing; to prove people and profit can be mutual goals and continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a Great Place to Work."



GPTW rankings are developed using The Great Place to Work® Trust Model© and are largely dependent on results from the Trust Index© Employee Survey. The 2019 survey determined that 98% of Traction on Demand's employees feel good about the ways they contribute to the community and 100% of employees have confidence in their executive team's judgement. Since debuting on GPTW's list of Best Workplaces at number three in 2014, Traction on Demand's headcount has grown more than 750% with a distributed workforce across North America and India.



"Driven by an unwavering commitment to our core values, the Traction on Demand team remains dedicated to creating an environment where people derive value from their work, where they can pursue opportunity, and where they're encouraged to do good in the community," said Tanya Jarrett, Chief People Officer at Traction on Demand. "Words cannot express how proud I am to work with such an incredible groups of human beings."



Traction on Demand's purpose-driven operating model and culture will be showcased at TractionForce 2019 , Western Canada's largest cloud technology event, on May 23rd in Vancouver, BC.



About Traction on Demand:



Traction on Demand is one of North America's largest independent Salesforce consulting and application development partners with 5,000+ projects on the platform. We develop innovative cloud technology solutions for North America's largest and most influential brands, as well as hundreds of small and medium-sized companies. As one of the country's first 100 certified B Corporations, Traction on Demand has been named a top 10 best workplace in Canada since 2014, proving that team, community and ethics are top priorities.



Traction on Demand's incubated SaaS product companies include Traction Guest , Traction Hierarchies , Traction Complete and Traction Rec .



About Great Place to Work®:



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Conducting the world's largest workplace study, surveying over 8,000 organizations representing more than 10 million employees in more than 50 countries, GPTW provides tremendous understanding of effective business cultures and the increasingly complex marketplace. Through proprietary assessment tools and services, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). GPTW provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplaces, and it supports clients as this accelerating pace of change compels organizations to continuously adapt, innovate and thrive.

