Tractor Beverage Co. Appoints New CEO And Lines Up New Leadership Structure For One Of North America's Fastest Growing Beverage Brands

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Co. is one of North America's fastest growing beverage brands, and, as a result of that exponential growth, the company is making some exciting updates to its leadership team this week. Kevin Sherman, formerly Tractor's Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Revenue Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sherman is assuming the role from Luke Emery, who is now Tractor's Chief Growth Officer. Justin Herber, formerly of creative agency Another, has joined Tractor as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In one year's time, Tractor experienced 470 percent revenue growth year-over-year, expanding from 300 restaurants to over 3,500. With a projected revenue of $40 million in 2021, the company has its sights set on $70 million in 2022.

A Tractor board member since 2015, Kevin Sherman joined the team in 2019 bringing his extensive experience in the food & beverage industry. His previous roles include CEO, President, and Chief Marketing Officer of children's beverage company True Drinks, Inc. Sherman also sits on various boards in both the private and public sector.

"Tractor Beverage Co. is the most disruptive beverage company in America, and, more importantly, provides a total beverage platform in the organic and non-GMO space, specifically for food service. My intent as CEO is to continue increasing shareholder value while building a lighthouse brand that inspires other food and beverage companies to think sustainably and change the world through ingredient transparency and integrity" Sherman said. "Our team is aligned with this vision and is strategically positioned to execute our short- and long-term goals. As long-time farmer and our founder, Travis Potter, often states, 'real food deserves real drinks.'"

As Tractor's CEO since 2017, Luke Emery has made tremendous strides to bring the brand to where it is today. Previously, he spent more than 20 years with Coca-Cola, holding various roles within the company in sales, marketing, revenue growth, and general management. This significant industry expertise has helped fuel Tractor's explosive growth. He will now lend his insights and talent to the newly created growth role, working in alignment with Tractor's pouring partners to drive execution and develop a best-in-class experience. In addition, he will drive key strategic initiatives and platforms to continue to accelerate the company's growth.

Justin Herber has served as a brand steward for Tractor Beverage Co. since the company's inception. Prior to joining Tractor as CMO, Justin oversaw Creative Strategy at the Los Angeles-based agency Another, leading campaigns for Nike, Shopify, W Hotels, NBC Universal and Therabody. Justin possesses a multi-disciplinary marketing and creative background working with iconic brands that include Apple, Louis Vuitton, BMW and Hot Wheels. Herber was also instrumental in brand building at TOMS, driving creative campaigns and storytelling. In that role, he developed the brand's overall look and feel and, as Tractor's CMO, he will continue to elevate and enhance the company's unique style.

"We're fortunate to have Kevin, Luke, and Justin leading the team during this exciting time for Tractor," said Griffin Barkley, Tractor's Chairman of the Board. "Our recent growth is just the beginning of our ongoing mission to bring better-for-you beverage alternatives to the food service industry nationwide."

Each of Tractor's offerings is Certified Organic, non-GMO, all-natural, and contains no preservatives, artificial flavors, or corn syrups. With less sugar and calories than traditional soda, Tractor serves as a powerful differentiator for eateries looking to attract a new generation of consumers and offers them a full line-up of beverage solutions.

For more information, visit www.drinktractor.com.

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Tractor Beverage Co. was founded on the simple premise that great food deserves great drinks. Tractor believes that drinks can be sourced, prepared, and poured with all the love, attention, and intention as the food we eat. As the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution available for foodservice, Tractor's drinks are exclusively connected to the dining experience. Tractor's beverages are Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and All-Natural, containing no artificial flavoring or preservatives. The brand will also soon be launching an initiative, The Tractor Collective, which will aim to transform the standards within the industry along the entire food supply chain to lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.

Media Contact:

Naureen Kazi

[email protected]

SOURCE Tractor Beverage Co.

Related Links

https://drinktractor.com

