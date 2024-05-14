Tractor Beverage Company and HowGood Recognized by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas for Innovative Organic Impact Tracker

Tractor, in partnership with HowGood, launched the Organic Impact Tracker in 2023, becoming the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients.

DENVER and STONE RIDGE, N.Y., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , the trailblazing pioneer of Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverages exclusively for the food service sector, and HowGood , a sustainability intelligence platform with the world's largest ingredient sustainability database, are proud to have been recognized by Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards for the Organic Impact Tracker.

In 2023, Tractor and HowGood partnered to release the Organic Impact Tracker, a sustainability impact tracker that uses five metrics to quantify the benefit of sourcing organic ingredients versus their conventional counterparts: synthetic pesticides avoided, organic land supported, carbon emissions avoided, water saved, and improved soil health. As the first and only organic company dedicated to food service, Tractor is also the only company in the world to track Synthetic Pesticides Avoided as part of its impact reporting.

"We're honored by Fast Company's recognition of our achievement," stated Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "Over the past year, Tractor has steered clear of 34 tons of synthetic pesticides, a significant step towards leaving a better world for future generations. With HowGood's assistance, we're setting a new bar for accountability and transparency in the food and beverage industry and demonstrating our commitment to prioritizing people and the planet over pesticides."

HowGood supports food and beverage companies across the value chain to measure, manage, and communicate their sustainability impact. Tractor's Organic Impact Tracker is powered by HowGood's calculations, drawing from a database of over 90,000 agricultural emission factors.

Through their Fast Company award-winning Organic Impact Tracker (OIT), HowGood and Tractor have empowered Tractor's Pouring Partners and consumers to have a global impact. In 2023 alone, Tractor:

Avoided 729.4 tons of carbon emissions

Supported 3882.9 acres of organic land

Saved 187,453.3 gallons of water

Contributed to 3882.9 acres of improved soil health

Avoided 34.04 tons of synthetic pesticides

"Now more than ever, it's important that companies at every stage of the food value chain are collaborating to achieve impact reduction goals," said Alexander Gillett, CEO of HowGood. "Partnering with Tractor to power their trailblazing sustainability transparency has made it possible for restaurants and consumers to make informed, responsible sourcing decisions. We applaud Tractor's innovative approach to sustainability and are honored to have provided the model and calculations to make it possible."

HowGood powers sustainability transparency across the food industry, working with food and beverage companies to calculate and share their impact data, drive impact reduction for carbon, water, biodiversity, and more, and make verified sustainability marketing claims. One of HowGood's customers, Chipotle, has leveraged HowGood's ingredient-level data in their "Real Foodprint" menu feature, demonstrating radical transparency in their public communications.

Since 2020, Tractor has also partnered with Chipotle to pour drinks that serve a purpose. Beyond pouring certified organic drinks, Chipotle donates 5% of profits from Tractor Beverage sales to support farmers.

"We are proud to partner with Tractor Beverages, a company that offers delicious, all-natural drinks and shares our commitment to using real ingredients while supporting the farming community," says Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "Organizations like HowGood and Tractor are helping to create lasting change throughout the food system, and we applaud their transparency as a means to drive progress."

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 7,500 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 25 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, and premium craft sodas as well as organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker , quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies, and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor .

About HowGood

HowGood is an independent research company and SaaS Sustainability Intelligence platform with the world's largest database on food product sustainability. With more than 90,000 agricultural emissions factors, HowGood helps leading brands, suppliers, retailers and restaurants to measure, reduce, and communicate their environmental and social impact. Through in-depth, ingredient-level insights into factors like greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, labor risk, animal welfare, and other key impacts, HowGood's data power strategic decision-making for the sourcing, manufacturing, merchandising, and marketing of sustainable products.

