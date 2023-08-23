Tractor Beverage Company Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Vice President of Innovation and Quality

Swapna Mony joins with decades of expertise in quality control, new product innovation, CRM, and sales distribution

HAYDEN, Idaho, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , one of North America's fastest-growing beverage brands and the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage company dedicated to food service, is pleased to announce the hiring of Swapna Mony as Vice President of Innovation and Quality. Mony joins a company on the rise, with Tractor having been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in the nation for the second consecutive year.

In this capacity, Mony will be responsible for developing and guiding critical strategies to grow Tractor's business, facilitating key partnerships, and building out the innovation pipeline. Mony will leverage her vast experience in beverage formulation and launching new products, working with emerging technologies, and driving scale and strategic growth in the food and beverage industry.

"Swapna already fits seamlessly with our team and truly understands how to connect business needs with strategy and delivery," said Kevin Sherman, Tractor Beverage CEO. "Her deep expertise in innovation and sales paired with her passion for the beverage industry is an ideal match as we grow in this space, and we are thrilled to have her on board."

A talented innovation leader, Mony most recently served as Sr. Market Manager of Distribution at Cargill, recently awarded one of Fast Company's 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators. With the addition of Mony, Tractor will be well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in a tough competitive environment.

"I am thrilled to be working with a company that is bringing choice to a traditionally static corner of the food service industry," said Mony. "This is a talented, collaborative team, and I'm excited to bring my experience to Tractor as we continue to dominate the organic beverage space in food service."

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 6,000 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 25 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, and premium craft sodas as well as organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker , quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies, and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.

