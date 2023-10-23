Tractor Beverage Company Strengthens Partnership with Feed the Children to Support the Christian Appalachian Project

HAYDEN, Idaho, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , the first and only certified organic, non-GMO beverage company dedicated to foodservice, is pleased to announce its expanded collaboration with Feed the Children , a leading anti-hunger non-profit organization dedicated to helping children and families. The organizations are working together to help provide additional resources to the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) , an organization with a rich history of serving communities in need.

"We are grateful to play a part in the important work that Feed the Children is doing to ensure that vital assistance reaches those who need it most," expressed Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "Our collaboration with Feed the Children and Christian Appalachian Project underscores the collective effort to provide organic and nutrient-dense beverages to those in need. It is our privilege to contribute to this essential mission."

Feed the Children and Christian Appalachian Project share a common commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those they serve.

"Feed the Children is truly humbled by Tractor Beverage Company's generosity and support of our mission," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "The need for food and other assistance is significant, and we are very thankful for our partnership. Together, we are providing hope and resources to vulnerable children and their families."

Brandon Fleming, representing Cane, Inc., a vital local community kitchen in Whitesburg, KY, stated, "The beverage machines donated will enable us to distribute organic and nutrient-dense beverages cost-effectively, supporting our mission to serve vulnerable populations. This support is especially crucial during times of critical need when our facilities often act as disaster shelters."

This collaboration exemplifies the collective strength of businesses, nonprofits, and local community initiatives working together to provide organic and nutrient-dense meals and support to underserved communities.

