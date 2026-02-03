Tractor Beverage's New Craft Haymaker Earns Clean Label Project Certification

Independent testing underscores a higher standard for clean-label RTD beverages

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly question what's not listed on ingredient labels, trust in food and beverage brands is being reshaped by transparency, third-party testing, and proof. Today, Tractor Beverage Company announced that Haymaker has earned Clean Label Project (CLP) Certification , following independent, finished-product testing for a broad range of industrial and environmental contaminants.

Haymaker is a certified organic, apple cider vinegar-based sparkling farmer's tonic-a refreshing take on a traditional folk recipe-now independently tested and verified through Clean Label Project's certification process. The Clean Label Project-certified Haymaker flavors include Dragon Berry, Citrus Ginger, Passion Mango, and Apricot Peach.

"Organic is our starting point, not our finish line," said Duke Stump, Chief Brand and Product Officer at Tractor Beverage Company. "Pursuing Clean Label Project certification is a way for us to learn more, be more accountable, and continue improving. We hope it offers people additional confidence that what's in the can reflects the care and values we're working to uphold as a brand."

Clean Label Project Certification evaluates finished products sold to consumers by testing for a wide range of industrial and environmental contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers. Results are assessed through category benchmarking to provide greater context and clarity, helping consumers understand how products compare within their category.

As shoppers look beyond ingredient lists, third-party certifications are playing an important role in building trust. According to an EcoFocus Research survey conducted in partnership with Clean Label Project, 91% of consumers familiar with Clean Label Project say the certification influences their purchasing decisions, underscoring the growing importance of transparency and independent verification in food and beverage purchasing decisions.

"Clean Label Project's mission is to reduce contaminants in consumer products through testing and transparency," said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of the nonprofit. "Tractor Beverage exemplifies what's achievable when a brand is committed to rigorous, third-party testing and analysis, providing consumers with clear, meaningful insight into what they're drinking."

Haymaker represents Tractor Beverage Company's first move into retail and is exclusively available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market. The launch marks a milestone for the brand, which has historically focused on foodservice distribution.

Tractor has also partnered with AEG Presents to offer Haymaker and Tractor's legacy organic beverages at music venues and live events across the United States, expanding access to organic beverage options in large-scale entertainment settings.

In addition to its exclusive retail availability at Sprouts, Tractor Beverage Company products are served in foodservice locations nationwide, including colleges and universities, corporate campuses, hospitality, healthcare, quick-service restaurants, and cultural venues.

The Clean Label Project Certified seal will appear on upcoming Haymaker can runs.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land—and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation , we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. And with our Organic Impact Tracker , we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes.

For more information, visit https://drinktractor.com/HAYMAKER/ or follow @drinktractor on Instagram.

Additional details about Clean Label Project certification standards are available at cleanlabelproject.org .

