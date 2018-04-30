LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tractor Market By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above), By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive Vs. 4-Wheel Drive), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Global Tractor Market By Power Output, By Drive Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", tractor market sales figure is forecast to reach 2.33 million tractor units by 2023. Rising global population resulting in surging demand for agricultural products, increasing consumer inclination towards small-sized tractors, and penetration of autonomous tractors are among the major factors expected to boost tractor sales, globally, during the forecast period. Moreover, easy availability of financing options, rising labor cost and increasing investments by leading agricultural machinery manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment Limited, etc., in their tractor product lines would positively influence the global tractor market in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in the global tractor market are Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Deere & Co, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd., Argo Tractors S.p.A., CLAAS KGaA mbH, etc.



"Global Tractor Market By Power Output, By Drive Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of tractor market globally:

• Tractor Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above), By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive Vs. 4-Wheel Drive), By Application, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with tractor manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



