Tractor Sales Graph Going Upward in the Middle East and Africa, Arizton Report Forecasts, the Sales to Cross 109,974 Units by 2028

Middle East and Africa Tractor Market

Money and time can be saved, and farm yields can be increased by adopting technologically advanced tractors and implements. The Middle East & African countries' government plans to increase the rate of farm mechanization among farmers, which will boost the demand and sales of new tractors. The mechanization of farms is deemed necessary in the Middle East & Africa to increase crop production.

Governments must adopt effective and sustainable farming practices to ensure food security and safety. Developed countries implement the concept of precision agriculture to increase productivity. At the same time, the level of agricultural mechanization is still low in developing countries. Precision farming is a management concept under which crops are grown according to soil specifications. The focus on agricultural mechanization will increase the demand for tractors and the sense of accuracy in farming using technologically advanced tractors in the Middle East & Africa.

Middle East and Africa Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) 109,974 Units Market Size (2022) 83,146 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 4.77 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 MARKET Segmentation Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography Largest Segment by Horsepower Less Than 50 HP Largest Segment by Drive Type 2-Wheel Drive Largest Segment by Geography Turkey

Increased Agricultural Productivity & Exports

Increased Farm Mechanization

Impact of Technological Advances in Tractor Technology

A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Agricultural equipment manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based equipment is currently available on the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.

Swath Control and Variable Rate Technology

Swath control and VRT are technologies that are built on GPS. At this point, the value of guiding starts to emerge. Control of swaths is what it sounds like. The width of the swath a particular piece of machinery cuts through the field is under the farmer's control.

In 2021, John Deere installed GPS technology in its tractors. The GPS technology in tractors and other equipment helps farmers with field mapping, soil sampling, and crop scouting. It also allows them to work in low visibility field conditions, such as rain, dust, and fog and maximizes efficiency. GPS technology can also be installed in old tractors. For instance, Lantek S.A. offers the GPS guiding system named ES840 for agricultural equipment, making farming operations more profitable and efficient.

High Demand for Autonomous Equipment

There is a rapid increase in innovation and extensive use of robotics and AI in Middle East & African countries. The current farming method will likely be completely revolutionized using autonomous agricultural equipment and robots, performing time-consuming tasks more efficiently and effectively within the next ten years.

Autonomous agricultural equipment is driverless and operates with minimum or no human intervention. Autonomous agricultural equipment technology is still in the developing stage. Agricultural equipment with such technology can be used to plant crops, collect real-time data, and collect pictures to monitor harvests through remote controls. Driverless or autonomous agricultural equipment is programmed to avoid obstacles, such as objects, animals, and people in the field, determine the vehicles' speed, and navigate vehicles while performing other agricultural tasks. This equipment enables autonomous tillage in row-acre and broad-acre farming, seeding, and planting.

Self-driving or autonomous agricultural equipment can help farmers reduce their working hours. There is also a huge potential for data monitoring.

GPS receivers in autonomous agricultural equipment accurately determine positions up to two centimeters. This kind of accuracy is difficult to achieve with manual driving. Moreover, poor driving skills lead to the wastage of time—manually operated equipment, therefore, slower than self-driven equipment. The prospects of driverless technology are expected to revolutionize the agricultural sector in the Middle East & African countries and have the potential to become one of the most innovative technologies soon. Driverless equipment is programmed via tablets and is helpful during the harvesting period. They enable autonomous seeding, planting, and tillage with obstacle detection.

According to CNH officials, autonomous equipment will not replace human farmers but will assist them in farming and increase productivity and operating efficiency. Furthermore, most of the tasks that farmers and farm laborers currently perform are not linked to tasks that autonomous equipment is developed to perform.

The price of autonomous equipment is estimated to be 40%−50% higher than a conventional one. Thus, affordability will be a major challenge for farmers. However, autonomous agriculture equipment will provide better returns to farmers.

Recent Developments

In March 2023 , John Deere announced MY24 updates for its 7, 8, and 9 Series Tractors lineup that will help prepare them for the future of precision agriculture.

, John Deere announced MY24 updates for its 7, 8, and 9 Series Tractors lineup that will help prepare them for the future of precision agriculture. John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) in March 2022 for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series.

for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series. Massey Ferguson launched the MF 6S series tractors in February 2022 . This machine provides up to 180 HP with advanced technology.

launched the MF 6S series tractors in . This machine provides up to 180 HP with advanced technology. In February 2022 , New Holland North America, CNH industrial brand, announced the launch of the world's first production T6 Methane Power tractor in the US.

, New Holland North America, CNH industrial brand, announced the launch of the world's first production T6 Methane Power tractor in the US. CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors in March 2021 , a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers.

Key Company Profiles

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Mahindra

Deutz-Fahr

Claas

TAFE

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited

ISEKI & Co., Ltd.

KIOTI

Escorts

Yanmar

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50 HP-100 HP

Above 100 HP

Wheel Drive

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Geography

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

Others

