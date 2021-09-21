Tractor Supply to Become the Exclusive Retail Destination for PORTER-CABLE Cordless Power Tools and Accessories

In addition to bringing its extensive line of tools and accessories to Tractor Supply stores across the U.S., PORTER-CABLE will also partner with the retailer to launch exclusive new cordless product innovations in the coming year. Builders and makers can look forward to expanded support and innovation around popular PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX* cordless systems and accessories.

"By pairing the PORTER-CABLE brand with Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, we are able to get our tools into more hands than ever before," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Stanley Black & Decker's (NASDAQ: SWK) Global Tools & Storage Division, parent company of PORTER-CABLE. "The spirit of a Tractor Supply customer mirrors that of the self-reliant PORTER-CABLE user. As a company committed to our users, we want them to know that we were listening when they asked for more access to our products. Their needs were the catalyst for this exciting partnership with Tractor Supply and continued commitment to the PORTER-CABLE line."

"Expanding the PORTER-CABLE line at Tractor Supply stores and building upon the nearly 12 million shoppers who already own the PORTER-CABLE 20V battery platform will help us better meet the needs of customers who enjoy the 'Out Here' lifestyle," said Seth Estep, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer at Tractor Supply. "PORTER-CABLE has a legacy of quality tools and accessories, and that's why we are excited about this partnership. Whatever the project is for our customers, we will now have the right PORTER-CABLE tool or accessory to do the job."

By Q4 2021, PORTER-CABLE products will be featured prominently throughout stores and promoted online at TractorSupply.com through Tractor Supply's Neighbor's Club and "Ultimate Workshop" promotion. These platforms serve as a resource for customers to help stock their workspaces by providing deals and suggestions on top-rated tools and accessories. As part of the brand's planned expansion, PORTER-CABLE will be announcing new cordless tool and accessory innovations in 2022, available exclusively through Tractor Supply.

In recognition of this partnership and their mutual support of agriculture, PORTER-CABLE and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation have joined together to sponsor the Farm Aid concert event on September 25, 2021, to support family farms in the United States.

For more information about the partnership, please visit portercablenow.com/TSCpartnership. To shop for PORTER-CABLE products at Tractor Supply Company, please visit TractorSupply.com/PORTER-CABLE.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

ABOUT PORTER-CABLE

For over a century, PORTER-CABLE has powered job sites, workshops, farms, small businesses, and home projects. Since 1906, we've dedicated our work to developing products for the self-reliant problem solver, and we're committed to bringing you the right tool for the right job. Our reliable corded and cordless power tools paired with accessories and equipment, deliver results for a wide range of everyday applications. PORTER-CABLE understands the life you lead, and we make the tools to make it possible. Tools for a life built better. Tools to live by™.

PORTER-CABLE is positioned in the Global Tools & Storage division of parent company Stanley Black & Decker, a purpose-driven industrial organization and the world's largest tools & storage business.

For more information about PORTER-CABLE's TOOLS TO LIVE BY™, visit www.portercablenow.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Pinterest .

ABOUT TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. On June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contacts

PORTER-CABLE

Kelly Cahill

410-504-8312

[email protected]

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

Pat Warner

615-610-0315

[email protected]

SOURCE PORTER-CABLE

