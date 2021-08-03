TracTru's Kubota Tractor Corporation Site Receives Three Awards, Two Honorable Mentions in 2021 dotCOMM Awards

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dotCOMM Awards has recognized the Kubota Tractor Corporation website, designed and built by TracTru , with a platinum award and two gold awards, as well as two honorable mentions, in its 2021 awards program.

"Our team is proud to receive such esteemed recognition in the 2021 dotComm Awards," said Wes Hymer, president of TracTru. "We have a talented team of industry-level professionals willing to go above and beyond to create innovative and advanced websites that achieve our partners' business goals. These awards are proof of their continued hard work."

TracTru's website for Kubota USA was recognized in the following categories:

Platinum Award in the Website-Corporation category for the overall website's design, structure and user-friendliness

Gold Award in the Website Creativity-Website Homepage Design category for the website's inventive homepage design

Gold Award in the Website Element-Homepage category for the structure of the website's homepage through the use of various elements

Additionally, TracTru's website for Kubota USA also received honorable mention recognitions in the following categories:

Website Creativity-Website Interior Design category for its Kubota Country user community

Website Element-Microsite category for its Kubota Country community site

The dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) who are industry professionals that seek out companies and individuals whose talent and work exceeds a high standard of excellence and can serve as a benchmark for the industry.

The 2021 competition was expected to receive more than 2,500 entries across the globe, encompassing work from corporate marketers, communication departments, digital shops, advertising agencies, PR firms, production companies and freelancers. Winners were selected from 241 categories for websites, videos, social media, paid media, owned media, earned media, digital marketing and communication programs.

To learn more about TracTru's award-winning work with Kubota USA, visit TracTru.com .

About TracTru

Established in 2019, TracTru LLC is an award-winning website-management company that serves its clients with exceptional data-driven development and digital media to keep its clients' digital presence on the cutting edge. Based in Tucson, Ariz., TracTru has more than 300 websites on a custom platform uniquely built for Kubota Tractor Corporation's (KTC) dealers, offering unlimited free support from real people to assist clients. Innovation on the platform is led by a mix of client feedback and features added by collecting data through analytics, heat maps and hours of screen recordings to provide the most streamlined user experience for potential heavy equipment customers. Learn more at TracTru.com .

SOURCE TracTru