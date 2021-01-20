Tracy Bahl Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Healthcare Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Tracy Bahl has joined the firm as an Operating Partner.

Tracy Bahl has served in several leadership positions over his almost 40 year career. Mr. Bahl most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of OneOncology, a company dedicated to serving all those living with cancer through a network of leading community oncology practices across the United States. Prior to OneOncology, Mr. Bahl served as Executive Vice President of Health Plans for CVS Health; Executive Chairman of Emdeon, an industry leading healthcare information and transaction services company; Special Advisor at General Atlantic; Chief Executive Officer of Uniprise, a UnitedHealth Group Company; and held various executive positions at CIGNA HealthCare.

David Caluori, WCAS General Partner, said: "Throughout his career, Tracy has been at the forefront of healthcare transformation. We are excited that he is joining WCAS as an Operating Partner. Tracy brings extensive experience across a range of healthcare subsectors that are increasingly intertwined as value-based care and other healthcare innovations gain commercial adoption in the marketplace. His deep knowledge and operating expertise will be invaluable as we assess new investment opportunities and enhance our existing portfolio companies."

Tracy Bahl added, "I look forward to working with Dave and the rest of the WCAS team. The WCAS healthcare franchise is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner within the healthcare ecosystem and I am delighted to collaborate with the firm and its network of companies and executives to develop differentiated solutions within the healthcare marketplace."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested approximately $10 billion of equity in over 90 healthcare companies through its 13 private equity funds.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

