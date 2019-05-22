Tracy Harris to Join Siris as Partner and Head of Investor Relations and Product Strategy

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Tracy Harris will be joining Siris as Partner – Investor Relations and Product Strategy in the third quarter of 2019. Ms. Harris has 15 years of experience in cultivating meaningful relationships globally. In her new role at Siris she will help manage the firm's relationships with its limited partners and prospective investors, as well as evaluate new product opportunities to help drive Siris' continued growth.

Ms. Harris was most recently a Partner at StepStone Group, where she served as a senior member of the firm's small buyout, growth equity and venture capital sector teams and developed new prospective client relationships. She also led StepStone Group's ESG efforts across all asset classes.

Frank Baker, Co-Founder of Siris, commented, "We have known Tracy since we raised our first Siris fund, and she is steeped in our strategy of investing in technology companies. I know Tracy will be a valuable asset to our team, as she is well respected within the investment community. We believe she will help us continue to scale the firm by strengthening our existing investor relationships and building new relationships. Tracy will join Siris at an exciting time for us, as we recently closed Siris Fund IV at $3.45 billion."

Prior to joining StepStone, Ms. Harris was Vice President, Customized Fund Investment Group, at Grosvenor Capital Management (and the predecessor business at Credit Suisse). During her tenure at Grosvenor, Ms. Harris helped manage the in-state and emerging private equity investment programs and led the team's client relationship management. Prior to her time at Grosvenor, Ms. Harris served in a variety of increasingly senior roles at Parish Capital Advisors, culminating in her tenure as Partner and co-lead of the firm's investment team, while also overseeing marketing and investor relations.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Siris at such an important time for the firm," said Ms. Harris. "I have known and admired the Siris team since earlier in my career, and I believe my experience, skill set and relationships align well with Siris' opportunities in the technology investing sector."

Ms. Harris holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its executive partners are integral to its approach. Siris' executive partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com

SOURCE Siris Capital Group, LLC