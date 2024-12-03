Tracy King Joins Haymaker Home Loans, Elevating Opportunities for Real Estate and Mortgage Professionals

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HAYMAKER HOME LOANS - Top-producing Real Estate Broker Tracy King partners with Haymaker Home Loans to drive new avenues for success in Houston's real estate market.

Haymaker Home Loans is thrilled to announce that Tracy King, a highly regarded figure in Houston's real estate market, has joined the company as a mortgage loan officer. Known for her exceptional achievements as a Realtor® and Broker, Tracy's decision to partner with Haymaker Home Loans aligns with her commitment to delivering unparalleled service and value to clients across Houston.

Tracy King

A seasoned professional, Tracy King has earned a reputation as one of Houston's most respected real estate Brokers. With her years of experience in the industry, Tracy recently launched Investin Real Estate Group, a DBA of NextGen Real Estate, a leading luxury real estate brokerage. Under her leadership, the firm has quickly established itself as a premier choice for buyers seeking low to high-end real estate options in the Houston area.

Alongside a broker's license, Tracy holds a mortgage loan officer license with plans on providing all clients a streamlined, integrated experience in both real estate transactions and mortgage financing. This partnership with Haymaker Home Loans positions Tracy and Investin Real Estate Group to operate as a full-service resource for Houston's housing market.

"My relationship with Haymaker Home Loans has been exceptional," said Tracy King. "I've had the opportunity to work alongside their team on numerous occasions on my real estate transactions, and I'm constantly impressed by the dedication and expertise of their loan officers. By joining forces with Haymaker, I can now offer my clients the full power of their innovative products, competitive rates, and comprehensive support, enhancing both the lending and real estate experience for all parties involved." Tracy continued, "This partnership is an exciting step forward. I'm looking forward to leveraging Haymaker's resources to help my agents and clients achieve their goals with ease and efficiency."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Tracy King to the Haymaker Home Loans family," said Alex Rayner, Partner at Haymaker Home Loans. "Her success and deep understanding of the Houston real estate landscape are invaluable assets. Tracy's dedication to her clients aligns perfectly with our values, and we're excited to support her vision of a seamless real estate and lending experience."

"Tracy brings a unique perspective as both a Realtor® and loan officer, which enables her to provide clients with a well-rounded, informed approach to their real estate needs," added Rayner. "This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering professional growth and delivering outstanding service across the board."

About Haymaker Home Loans Haymaker Home Loans, a division of SFMC, LP (Service First Mortgage), is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their homeownership dreams. Through a wide range of tailored mortgage products, advanced technology, and a team of experienced professionals, Haymaker Home Loans offers a seamless, personalized financing experience. With a focus on transparency, flexibility, and continuous support, Haymaker Home Loans strives to empower clients throughout their homebuying journey.

For more information, contact:

James Wallace

(214) 576-2900

[email protected]

SOURCE Haymaker Home Loans