Tracy Mattes Signing New Book at ALA Annual Conference in Chicago

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's biggest library event, the American Library Association Annual Conference & Exhibition brings together thousands of librarians and library staff, educators, authors, publishers, friends of libraries, trustees, special guests, and exhibitors. It promotes educational programming; relevant legislation and policies; and discussions that majorly impact libraries, their roles, and their ongoing transformation.

Award winning author Tracy Mattes will be signing her new book "Church Dog and the Girl in the Mirror" at the 2023 ALA Annual Conference in Chicago
Mattes will attend the Next Generation Indie Book Awards ceremony on Friday June 23rd, at the prestigious Newberry Library in downtown Chicago. She is a four-time award winner in the Best Fiction Book Series category for the Church Dog Adventure Series and Religious Fiction category for "Church Dog and the World's First Zoo," "Church Dog and the Prayer Pumpkin," and "Church Dog and the Christmas Visitor"
Award winning author Tracy Mattes will be one of the Headline Books signing copies of her newly released, "Church Dog and the Girl in the Mirror."  This ninth book in her "Church Dog" Christian children's book series carries an anti-bullying message and takes readers on a fun and honest school adventure about teasing, self-esteem, and the power of the words we say to each other.

Saturday, June 24th, Mattes will be autographing books at McCormick Place from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Headline Books (booth 4442), followed by a podcast interview by Zoom into Books (booth 4443).

"It is an incredible honor to be coming to Chicago to take part in these amazing events that celebrate and promote reading and books," said Mattes. "Writing is such a passion of mine and it's an amazing feeling to have the Church Dog books showcased and identified as books that will influence the next generation of children."

Celebrated author Judy Blume will open the ALA Annual conference held June 22–27 at McCormick Place. The event promises to highlight conversations and innovations that will help to shape the future of libraries for years to come.

For more information on the ALA Annual Conference visit alaannual.org.

For more information on the Church Dog Adventure Series go to www.churchdog.org

