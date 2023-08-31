Tracy McCormick, Executive Director of the Retail Energy Supply Association, Named to City & State Pennsylvania's Energy & Environment Power 100 List

Retail Energy Supply Association

31 Aug, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Energy Supply Association (RESA), the nation's leading trade association representing competitive retail energy suppliers, proudly announces Tracy McCormick is included in City & State Pennsylvania's 2023 Energy & Environment Power 100 List. RESA's executive director is ranked number 35 on the prestigious list.

The annual Energy & Environment Power 100 list recognizes the most influential individuals shaping Pennsylvania's energy and environmental landscape and driving forward positive change.

"Congratulations to Tracy on this well-deserved recognition," said Gretchen Fuhr, president of RESA. "This honor reflects your leadership, tireless dedication, and ongoing commitment to advocating for retail energy competition."

For over two decades, McCormick has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between industry stakeholders, policymakers and consumers. Her dedication to fostering competition, promoting renewable energy sources, and advocating for sound consumer protection regulations has earned her the respect of her peers.

"It is truly an honor to be among such esteemed peers within our industry," said McCormick. "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of individuals and organizations striving for a cleaner and more sustainable future. I am committed to advocating for retail energy choice and supporting policies that ensure consumer protection."

The Keystone State is the second-largest U.S. energy exporter and its third-largest coal and electricity producer, while Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale is the nation's largest natural gas field. Whether drilling shale, promoting green alternatives or keeping the power grids stable, the people on this list are all helping to write Pennsylvania's sustainable next chapter.

City and State Pennsylvania is a respected media organization that provides insightful coverage of local and state politics, policy and advocacy. Journalist Hilary Danailova wrote this year's list.

RESA is a broad and diverse group of retail energy suppliers who share the common vision that competitive retail electricity and natural gas markets deliver a more efficient, customer-oriented outcome than a regulated utility structure. RESA works with all stakeholders to promote vibrant and sustainable competitive retail energy markets for residential, commercial and industrial consumers. For more information, visit resausa.org. Follow us on LinkedInFacebook and X (formerly Twitter).

