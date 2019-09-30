Tracy Suttles to Attend MoneyShow's TradersEXPO New York 2020

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the evolving complexities of today's financial markets, a pragmatic and disciplined approach to trading is essential for those looking for sustained success — along with the sharing of knowledge and ideas from experienced peers. Tracy Suttles understands the value of learning from the top minds in the trading industry, a driving factor behind the renowned real estate developer's decision to attend Moneyshow's TradersEXPO New York in March of 2020. Suttles' forthcoming return to the conference comes following his participation at the 2019 edition of the event, which featured insights and training from experts such as John Bollinger, Tom Sosnoff, and Tim Sykes.

Active traders always stand to benefit from education and hands-on training that will help them participate in the markets more successfully. The largest event for active traders from all across the world, TradersEXPO New York was developed to not only promote trade industries, but resolve the common issues faced by them. The expo also teaches beginning and experienced traders from all areas about the best strategies and techniques currently available, including how to leverage both new and more established methods in order to achieve consistent profits across different markets. Each year, the event provides high-quality education from industry veterans through various workshops, interactive panel presentations, live trading demonstrations, and intensive tuition-paid events. The caliber of programming offered attracts a diverse audience of dynamic traders who are eager and motivated to discover the products, techniques, and services that will give them a profitable edge — regardless of the volatile state of the current financial markets.

Although TradersEXPO always addresses the core areas of futures, forex, and options trading, Tracy Suttles notes the annual conference also provides the opportunity for new ideas to be proposed and discussed, while exploring emerging sectors such as cryptocurrencies and the growing cannabis market. This also includes commentary and insights from elite trading professionals in regards to new tools, indicators, platforms, and software available to traders of all types. Overall, the event helps traders of all levels to minimize risk and increase their profits by not only utilizing knowledge gained from engaging with renowned market experts, but also from the learning of new and unique market indexes indicators.

Tracy Suttles is a prolific real estate developer based in Houston, Texas, and operating president of Natural Resources Management. A native and lifelong resident of the Houston area, Suttles is an honors graduate of Concordia Lutheran University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. Prior to his current role, he served for 21 years as the sole principal and partner of real estate development and acquisition firm NBC Properties, managing over 7,000 residential apartment units and 1.6 billion square feet of office and retail space throughout the United States. A dedicated philanthropist, Suttles has served on the board of directors for several non-profit organizations, and routinely devotes his time and resources to a number of charitable causes and endeavors, including the Texas Children's Hospital.

