Tracye J. Lawyer, MD, Ph.D., FAAOS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracye J. Lawyer, MD, Ph.D., FAAOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Healthcare Professional for her outstanding career in Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine and in acknowledgment of her work at St. Luke's Clinic Orthopedics

Tracye J. Lawyer

Tracye J. Lawyer, MD, Ph.D., FAAOS, has been the Medical Director of the Cartilage Regeneration Program at St. Luke's Clinic Orthopedics for the past three years. Dr. Lawyer has always been an athlete, catalyzing her interest in Sports Medicine. She has known she wanted to pursue medicine since she was ten years old. Dedicating her career to Sports Medicine and research, she works in clinical practice and with local sports teams in Nampa and Meridian, ID.

Dr. Lawyer's passion for healing young athletes so that they can rehabilitate and return to their sports after an injury is what fuels her to continue working. As a Sports Medicine specialist, Dr. Lawyer often treats her patients for cartilage repair and regeneration in children and adults. Her other specialties are knee, shoulder, and elbow ACL reconstructions, meniscus repairs, meniscal allograft transplantations, shoulder instability, multi-ligament knee reconstructions, patellar instability, total and reverse shoulder arthroplasty, rotator cuff repair, bicep and tendon repairs, ligament reconstruction, and surgery of the elbow.

Dr. Lawyer attended Stanford University, where she played soccer and ran track. She earned PAC-10 Player of the Year in soccer, was an NCAA track champion in the heptathlon, and graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree. Dr. Lawyer next completed a Medical degree at Ohio State University. She then gained experience with an Orthopedic Surgery residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Furthering her education, Dr. Lawyer earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and focused her research on cartilage regeneration.

Dr. Lawyer is board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS). She completed a Fellowship in Sports Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, studying with leaders in the sports medicine field such as Dr. Freddie Fu and Dr. James Bradley. During the Fellowship, she gained real-world experience working with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After college, Dr. Lawyer competed in the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, where she learned valuable skills from some of the best athletes from around the globe.

Dr. Lawyer is the author of many peer-reviewed research articles. She has presented her research work at national meetings of physicians.

Today, Dr. Lawyer is the Team Physician for the Rocky Mountain High School Grizzlies and Boise Hawks. Additionally, she works at St. Luke's Clinic in Orthopedics.

Dr. Lawyer blogs on her website, themedmentor.com, sharing her valuable knowledge to physicians and aspiring medical professionals. Recent topics include "Choosing a Medical Specialty," "How to Present a Patient," and "Letters of Recommendation (LORs)." Dr. Lawyer has been honored with an induction into the Stanford Hall of Fame.

When she isn't working, Dr. Lawyer enjoys spending quality time with her children, ages 2, 9, and 10, and taking them to their sports games.

For more information, visit http://themedmentor.com/.

