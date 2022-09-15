Tracye McQuirter, MPH Leads Global Health Intervention for Black Women

10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement Launches Free 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start on 9/18

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning public health nutritionist, 35-year vegan activist, and best-selling author Tracye McQuirter, MPH, is thrilled to announce her free 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start program will take place September 18 - October 9, 2022.

To commemorate the importance of this public health initiative, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an official "Greetings" document to McQuirter dated September 18, 2022.

Tracye McQuirter, MPH

This marks the fourth free 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start program as part of McQuirter's 10 Million Black Vegan Women Movement, a revolutionary public health intervention that will change the health paradigm of Black women now and for generations to come.

Studies show a plant-based diet can dramatically reduce the risk for chronic diseases and improve heart health. McQuirter's free 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start programs have helped thousands of Black women experience life-changing health benefits, including weight loss, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, improved mood and cognitive function, and more.

The 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start features:

Meal Plans

Grocery Shopping Lists

Online Cooking Classes

Delicious Whole-Food Vegan Recipes

Nutrition Tips

Daily Support and Inspiration

Live Sessions with Vegan Experts

Online Fitness Classes

Testimonials from participants include:

"Feels good knowing that other Black women are trying to live healthier and will influence whole families and in turn whole communities."

"Your program is great for anyone that is thinking or wants to go plant-based but not sure how to start. The recipes are awesome. The dietary information is awesome."

"Since I have started the movement, I've lost 13 pounds, my blood pressure is down, and I feel amazing! I can't thank you enough."

"When you consider that Black women experience among the worst health outcomes, it's truly revolutionary that we have created a free global health intervention that has already helped thousands of Black women around the world improve their health," said Tracye McQuirter, MPH. "Eating a whole-food, plant-based diet can be both life-changing and delicious, and the results from our 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start program prove just that!"

About Tracye McQuirter , MPH:

Tracye McQuirter is a transformative leader in the field of plant-based nutrition and Black women's health, and has been helping people go vegan for more than 30 years. McQuirter created 10 Million Black Vegan Women to change the paradigm of Black women's health. She is the author of Ageless Vegan and By Any Greens Necessary, and created the first free African American Vegan Starter Guide. The New York Times cited her work as a key factor driving the rise in veganism among African Americans. McQuirter was also an advisor for the Black Women's Health Imperative and Spelman College, and an adjunct professor at the University of the District of Columbia Center for Nutrition, Diet, and Health. McQuirter has a Master's degree in Public Health Nutrition from New York University and a Bachelor's degree in Black Studies from Amherst College.

For more information, please visit: 10millionblackveganwomen.org/freshstart/.

Press Contact:

Mary Beth Olson

MBO Media

(240) 507-9152

[email protected]

SOURCE Tracye McQuirter