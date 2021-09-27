TracyLocke Diversifies Executive Leadership Board to Drive Strategic Growth

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commerce and communications agency TracyLocke announced its new executive leadership board, spanning across its hub offices in Chicago, Dallas and Wilton, Conn., focused on steering the future of the agency. The announcement comes on the heels of TracyLocke's announcement naming Tina Manikas as President in June.

"As we established our executive leadership board, we looked for individuals that embodied our culture of innovation and collaboration," said Michael Lovegrove, Chief Executive Officer. "Each member of our team brings a unique point of view and new perspective to the table, unlocking business opportunities across and for our full client portfolio."

The newly expanded executive leadership board, under the leadership of Lovegrove and Manikas, will be focused on the evolution of four key pillars: driving strategic innovation, compelling creative excellence, expanding client partnerships and unifying talent-building programs.

Strategic depth and an accelerated commitment to innovation with a focus on data science is key to the agency's evolution and success. Michelle Tisdale was promoted to Chief Analytics Officer, and Ashish Oak was hired as Chief Innovation Officer. The two will work together to keep TracyLocke at the forefront of data science and deliver unprecedented shopper and commerce intelligence for clients and the agency, while leveraging Omni, Omnicom's people-based marketing orchestration platform.

Compelling creative excellence will remain a priority for the agency. Phil Camarota officially stepped into the Chief Creative Officer role, where he will continue to be responsible for directing the company's creative capability and product, while partnering with creative leadership across the company to manage, direct and inspire compelling creativity. Sabrina Diez was promoted to Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director, where she will partner with Camarota, playing a key role in fostering creative excellence across clients.

For client partnerships, Stephen Miller was named Chief Marketing Officer, with a focus on promoting TracyLocke's evolved capabilities and developing business growth opportunities in collaboration with newly appointed Chief Client Officer, Michael Bartlett. The two will be focused on creating sustainable growth among new and existing clients.

Lastly, but most importantly, Alex Cuevas will be joining the executive leadership board as Senior Director of Talent Management and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lead. She will be shaping the future of the agency's talent experience and culture.

The complete executive leadership board includes representatives across business, creative, strategy, production, data science, innovation, finance and talent.

"We believe diversity is not only an economic accelerator, but a necessity to make great work and attract the industry's best talent," Manikas stated. "TracyLocke is proud to have an executive leadership board that not only represents our employees, but also the communities in which we reside. We remain committed to this focus."

About TracyLocke:

TracyLocke is an award-winning global agency that leverages insightful creativity and design thinking to drive commerce. With offices in North America and around the world, its employees are a blend of talented individuals with unique strengths, experiences and backgrounds. TracyLocke is part of the Omnicom Commerce Group and partners with clients such as PepsiCo, SC Johnson, Diageo, Pizza Hut, Godiva, Samsung, and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. For more information about TracyLocke, visit www.tracylocke.com .

About Omnicom Commerce Group:

Omnicom Commerce Group (OCG) is a global community of four award-winning commerce agencies, working with brands and retailers to offer best in class consultancy, creativity and capability focused on driving increased conversion and transaction. OCG's priority is to address the need for innovative multi-channel commerce expertise in the rapidly evolving world of retail and shopping. OCG encompasses 2,500 people across 19 markets - for more information please visit www.omnicomcommercegroup.com . OCG is part Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

