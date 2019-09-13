Trade & Collaboration: Business Leaders from China and U.S. to Gather in Chicago September 17

WHAT: China General Chamber of Commerce – U.S.A. Chicago (CGCC) in partnership with World Business Chicago will host the CGCC - Chicago 2019 Annual Gala. The goal is to consolidate the China-U.S. relationship and celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations through a series of events that include an Investment Forum, High Level Armchair Discussions, Round Table Meetings, "Invest in the Midwest" Showcase, Dinner Banquet, and Award Ceremony.







WHY: During a time of trade concerns involving China and the United States, the annual Gala will convene an extraordinary group of leaders to facilitate interactions between representatives from government, companies, local vendors and startups; both on the day of the gala and throughout the year.







WHERE: Hyatt Regency Chicago (West Tower) 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601







WHEN: Tuesday September 17, 2019



Selected Agenda Highlights









• U.S. – China Investment Cooperation Forum





° 12:50 pm: Opening Remarks







♦ Andrea Zopp President and CEO of World Business Chicago





° 1:30 pm: Chinese Investment in the U.S.: The Path Forward







♦ HE Weichen Deputy Chairman of Invest Shanghai







♦ Erin Guthrie Acting Director, Illinois Department of DCEO





° 2:30 pm: Outlook of the U.S. – China Dialogue





° 4:30 pm: Review and Outlook – 40th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic relations







♦ Pin Ni Acting Chairman CGCC – USA Chicago







♦ Pat Quinn Former Governor of Illinois







♦ Jeff Colyer Former Governor of Kansas







♦ Rick Snyder Former Governor of Michigan







♦ Bob Holden Former Governor of Missouri



• B2B Matchmaking Session with Chinese Companies





° 5:30 pm: Chinese delegation and U.S. start-ups – health care, artificial

intelligence, environmental protection, energy conservation



• Gala Reception and Dinner





° 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.













WHO: More than 400 influential government and business leaders will gather to address issues affecting trade, economic growth, business cooperation and mutual understanding between the U.S. and China.









National and state elected officials from five Midwestern states will participate. A delegation consisting of 20 Chinese mayors and 40 representatives from various Chinese cities will come to Chicago.







IMPACT: CGCC- USA Chicago has been a crucial platform for both American businesses and foreign Chinese companies in the Midwestern U.S. (our region includes Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin) facilitating positive bilateral collaborations and protecting the interests of Chinese-funded enterprises in the U.S since our founding in July 2015.





