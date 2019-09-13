Trade & Collaboration: Business Leaders from China and U.S. to Gather in Chicago September 17
CGCC - Chicago 2019 Annual Gala Celebrates 40th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations at Hyatt Regency Chicago
Sep 13, 2019, 15:43 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
China General Chamber of Commerce – U.S.A. Chicago (CGCC) in partnership with World Business Chicago will host the CGCC - Chicago 2019 Annual Gala. The goal is to consolidate the China-U.S. relationship and celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations through a series of events that include an Investment Forum, High Level Armchair Discussions, Round Table Meetings, "Invest in the Midwest" Showcase, Dinner Banquet, and Award Ceremony.
WHY:
During a time of trade concerns involving China and the United States, the annual Gala will convene an extraordinary group of leaders to facilitate interactions between representatives from government, companies, local vendors and startups; both on the day of the gala and throughout the year.
WHERE:
Hyatt Regency Chicago (West Tower) 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601
WHEN:
Tuesday September 17, 2019
Selected Agenda Highlights
• U.S. – China Investment Cooperation Forum
° 12:50 pm: Opening Remarks
♦ Andrea Zopp
President and CEO of World Business Chicago
° 1:30 pm: Chinese Investment in the U.S.: The Path Forward
♦ HE Weichen
Deputy Chairman of Invest Shanghai
♦ Erin Guthrie
Acting Director, Illinois Department of DCEO
° 2:30 pm: Outlook of the U.S. – China Dialogue
° 4:30 pm: Review and Outlook – 40th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic relations
♦ Pin Ni
Acting Chairman CGCC – USA Chicago
♦ Pat Quinn
Former Governor of Illinois
♦ Jeff Colyer
Former Governor of Kansas
♦ Rick Snyder
Former Governor of Michigan
♦ Bob Holden
Former Governor of Missouri
• B2B Matchmaking Session with Chinese Companies
° 5:30 pm: Chinese delegation and U.S. start-ups – health care, artificial
• Gala Reception and Dinner
° 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
WHO:
More than 400 influential government and business leaders will gather to address issues affecting trade, economic growth, business cooperation and mutual understanding between the U.S. and China.
National and state elected officials from five Midwestern states will participate. A delegation consisting of 20 Chinese mayors and 40 representatives from various Chinese cities will come to Chicago.
IMPACT:
CGCC- USA Chicago has been a crucial platform for both American businesses and foreign Chinese companies in the Midwestern U.S. (our region includes Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin) facilitating positive bilateral collaborations and protecting the interests of Chinese-funded enterprises in the U.S since our founding in July 2015.
These events facilitate interactions between representatives from government, companies, local vendors and startups; both on the day of the gala and throughout the year.
About CGCC
China General Chamber of Commerce – U.S.A. (CGCC) is a nonprofit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the United States. CGCC Chicago covers nine states in the Midwest - Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. During the period of 2000 to 2017, Chinese companies have invested over $20.3 billion with over 45,000 local jobs in the above nine states.
