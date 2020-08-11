Trade & Travel Announces Six Technology Companies to Enhance Passenger Screening & Safety

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade & Travel today announced the six companies participating in its inaugural acceleration program focused on passenger screening and safety. The eight-week program will help emerging tech companies break into and scale in the trade and travel markets.

Trade & Travel is a commercial partnership combining Dcode's proven go-to-market acceleration strategy with Pangiam's decades of experience in security and innovation in the U.S. government and trade and travel industries.

"The post-pandemic world is an opportunity to challenge 'the way it's always been done' and work with emerging technologies to meet today's challenges and secure a stronger future," said Meagan Metzger, CEO of Dcode. "This is why Dcode and Pangiam launched our Trade & Travel partnership and why we're hopeful for this group of emerging tech companies that can support the response of these highly regulated industries as quickly as possible."

"Aside from the recent dramatic decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and travel are tremendous growth markets and massive opportunities for these emerging tech companies but tough to navigate," said Patrick Flanagan, CEO of Pangiam. "Just two years ago, the economic impact of travel accounted for more than 11% of U.S. gross domestic product, contributing $2.5 trillion in total economic output."

In May, Dcode and Pangiam announced their commercial partnership to accelerate emerging tech companies that can enhance safety, security, and traveler experiences within the trade and travel industries. The coronavirus outbreak highlights an urgent need for passenger screening technology that can mitigate the impact of global crises and support the travel industry's ability to adapt safely and swiftly to emerging threats.

Trade & Travel selected these six tech companies due to their relevant use cases for industry and government applications. The companies work in areas ranging from smart queuing to rapid disease diagnostics. Collectively, they have raised over $23 million in venture capital funding. From nearly 100 applicants, the companies accepted into this first Trade & Travel cohort include:

Bleenco - Bleenco is a German AI startup that releases safety managers from their repetitive working processes by making sensors and interactive devices talk. With its human-centered approach, Bleenco has already helped various companies understand human behavior and enhance safety in public transportation, detect safety risks in hazardous environments, analyze vehicle-human distance in logistic zones, and track product flow in warehouses. Bleenco's modular automation platform, Bleenco GO, allows enterprises to achieve a new level of industrial efficiency with hardware independent and GDPR compliant applications.

Cleared4Work – Chelsea Health's Cleared4Work Platform helps clients create and maintain safe workplaces and venues during pandemics, flu seasons, and other disease outbreaks. The company provides a physician-developed, automated workforce monitoring system that combines and integrates COVID-19 symptom self-assessment & monitoring with access control, contact tracing, testing, and sensible, discerning physical safeguard protocols. It meets HIPPA, "Open Up America," OSHA, State, and other regulatory requirements, ensuring a safe, privacy-conscious, work environment.

Koniku – Koniku combines synthetic neurobiology with silicon to solve next-generation computational problems. Koniku builds chips which combine living cells (brain cells and other cell types) and silicon. Koniku's first IoT "smell cyborg" leverages a machine learning backend to test ambient air and map all the volatile organic compounds (VOC or "smell") that touch human life. Koniku works with commercial partners to support agriculture, military, and security use cases, and is currently pursuing human clinical trials for its COVID-19 rapid diagnostic capability.

Trueface – Trueface has developed a suite of SDKs and a dockerized container solution that harness the powers of machine learning and artificial intelligence to transform camera data into actionable intelligence. Facial recognition, weapon detection and age verification technologies are all easily deployable on customers' infrastructure, creating safer and smarter environments for customers, employees, guests and more.

Whyline – Organizations use Whyline's AI-driven mobile application and cloud-based software to empower their customers by letting them schedule visits, jump the line, and be notified when to arrive. Whyline can support the industry's social distancing needs by helping to reduce the need to congregate or queue en mass.

Xandar Kardian – Detecting micro-vibrational patterns from humans through high-sensitivity radar is the basic core logic that powers all of Xandar Kardian's unique solutions. Xandar's solutions can be used to detect human or other lifeform presence in restricted areas, identify overcrowding to enforce social distancing best practices, and support optimized travel throughput and movement.

Over the course of eight weeks, Trade & Travel will work closely with these companies to develop their go-to-market strategies and introduce them to dozens of key industry leaders. The Trade & Travel team and its community of mentors will also provide hands-on support, tools, and materials, guiding the cohort to scale quickly and successfully in the industry. Once these emerging tech companies complete Trade & Travel's acceleration program, they will have access to ongoing support and an invaluable network of experts as they continue to work on bringing emerging tech solutions to advance the trade and travel industries.

To learn more, visit: tradeandtravel.dcode.co

About Trade & Travel

Trade & Travel is a commercial partnership between Dcode and Pangiam to de-risk and accelerate emerging tech companies that can advance the trade and travel industries. Trade & Travel's inaugural acceleration program is focused on passenger screening and safety, connecting promising tech companies and leading travel brands, to expedite the safe and efficient resumption of travel and better protect the global trade and travel ecosystems in the future.

About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode has worked with more than 100 tech companies and hundreds of government organizations, driving more than 200 new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. Visit dcode.co to learn more.

About Pangiam

Pangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionizing the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land border crossings through the use of emerging technology. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of experience at senior levels of the U.S. government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges and aspirations of governments and industry leaders around the world.

