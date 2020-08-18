Trade & Travel Tech Accelerator Welcomes the World Travel & Tourism Council

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trade & Travel (T&T) announced that the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, has joined T&T as a "Leading Voice." WTTC Members will have an opportunity to engage with technology companies participating in T&T's inaugural accelerator, focused on enhancing passenger screening and safety in the trade and travel industries.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WTTC has been a leading advocate for innovation and partnership as the travel and tourism industries grapple with the public health challenges posed by restarting travel across the globe. WTTC continues to advocate for the acceleration of technologies such as biometrics that can improve the traveller experience and meet the demand for travel in a safer, healthier manner. In addition to participating in the T&T program, WTTC will be offering the companies a reduced rate for WTTC membership.

Helena Bonomi, WTTC VP Membership & Commercial said, "We are delighted to be working with Trade & Travel on this initiative, one which we are sure will be of great interest to our Members. The enhanced use of technologies such as biometrics, throughout the traveller journey, will become even more important now as we begin to move towards recovery. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the global Travel & Tourism sector, and these technologies will play a vital role in restoring consumer confidence, whilst protecting public health and paving the way to the return to safe travels."

Patrick Flanagan, CEO of Pangiam stated, "WTTC brings the breadth of the travel and tourism industries to bear for our accelerator companies. WTTC's experience, leadership and input is a valuable addition to the T&T process and will help inform on policy and market trends."

Meagan Metzger, CEO of Dcode, said, "Finding private sector tech companies that can address trade and travel needs and that also know how to work in those highly regulated markets is easier said than done, and WTTC will play an important role in helping our companies showcase their capabilities to industry leaders across the globe."

In May, Dcode and Pangiam announced their commercial partnership to de-risk and accelerate emerging tech companies that can advance trade and travel. Trade & Travel combines Dcode's proven go-to-market acceleration strategy with Pangiam's decades of expertise in security and innovation in the U.S. government and trade and travel industries.

T&T's inaugural program started on August 11th and focuses on passenger screening and safety, with the goals of expediting the safe and efficient resumption of travel and leveraging technology to better protect the global trade and travel ecosystems in the future.

About Trade & Travel "Leading Voices"

Trade & Travel invites senior leaders across industry and government to participate in its technology cohorts, speaking to its companies and learning about their technical capabilities, in order to advance its mission of helping emerging technology firms accelerate rapidly into the trade and travel industries. Leading Voice participants have a vested interest in the policies governing the trade and travel industry. Leading Voice participants represent government and nongovernmental stakeholders who advance the legislative and regulatory goals of the trade and travel industries. T&T works with each Leading Voice participant to determine the appropriate level of engagement in the T&T program.

About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode has worked with more than 100 tech companies and hundreds of government organizations, driving more than 200 new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. Visit dcode.co to learn more.

About Pangiam

Pangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionizing the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land border crossings through the use of emerging technology. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of experience at senior levels of the U.S. government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges and aspirations of governments and industry leaders around the world.

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector. Members consist of the leaders of the world's most important Travel & Tourism companies, destinations, and industry organisations engaging with Travel & Tourism who bring specialist knowledge to guide government policy and decision-making and raise awareness of the importance of the sector.

For 30 years, WTTC has quantified the economic impact of the sector in 185 countries. This research consistently shows that Travel & Tourism is a key driver for investment and economic growth globally. The sector supports one in 10 jobs (330 million), makes a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generates one in four of all new jobs.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Trade & Travel

Related Links

https://dcode.co/tradeandtravel/

