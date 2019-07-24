Trade-A-Plane adds eCommerce

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade-A-Plane, widely known as The Aviation Marketplace, has recently added an eCommerce platform to its online marketplace, Trade-A-Plane.com.

The platform allows customers to list single items for sale, or, maintain an inventory of multiple items. The new eCommerce section also allows buyers to purchase parts, avionics and other products directly from Trade-A-Plane.com. All transactions are handled by PayPal for Marketplaces.

"Trade-A-Plane.com already offered customers an easy method for finding and selling aircraft and related parts and services," says Jon Goodwin, the recently named Publisher of Trade-A-Plane. "We're always looking for new ways to bring GA buyers and sellers together, so giving our customers the ability to buy and sell directly on our website was the logical next step. As the world's largest aviation marketplace, it expands our global reach even more.

"If you have something to sell, you can place a listing quickly and easily on our website and reach one of the largest audiences in general aviation," continues Goodwin. "Plus, the listing is free, and you only pay a small percentage fee once the item is sold."

Trade-A-Plane started in 1937 as a buy/sell tabloid for general aviation. After having trouble finding parts for his crashed airplane, Cosby Harrison, the founder, and his wife, Margaret, put together the original publication, a one-page flyer, and mailed it to pilots throughout the U.S. The magazine's website, Trade-A-Plane.com, was introduced at Oshkosh in 1997.

In addition to its print and online editions, the company offers a full array of aviation business marketing services. With locations in Crossville, Tenn.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Tulsa, Okla., parent company CHC also has print and online publications that target heavy construction, oil and gas, and over-the-road trucking. In addition, the company has a subscription-based, online weather service, operates a commercial signage business, and provides marketing services for various industries.

"Our new eCommerce gives aviators everything they need to get airborne, and lots more," concludes Goodwin. "From avionics to spark plugs, if they need it, they can now find it and buy it directly 365/24/7 on Trade-A-Plane.com with just a few clicks."

For more information and a complete eCommerce demonstration, visit Trade-A-Plane at EAA AirVenture in Hangar A, Booths 1121-1124.

SOURCE Trade-A-Plane