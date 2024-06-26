Trade Beyond Collaborates with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Global Sourcing to Enhance WBA's Sourcing Practices

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Supply chain management solution provider TradeBeyond announced today that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Global Sourcing has selected its industry-leading multi-enterprise platform to optimize and standardize the company's operations across its retail brands and to leverage more innovative and agile sourcing practices.

The TradeBeyond platform will be used to manage numerous processes within WBA's Global Sourcing function, as well as overall sourcing and order management follow up. It will also replace several legacy and redundant systems to create digital efficiencies, unify processes, and facilitate data transparency and integrity.

"We're excited by the benefits that will be realized through our Global Sourcing transformation, which will support the growth of WBA owned brands globally" said WBA's Vice President, Global Sourcing and Quality, Adam Swallow. "TradeBeyond will support us to deliver improved supply chain transparency, increased speed to market, a unified process for our operations, and a platform to manage collaboration internally and with our supplier partners."

"It's a validation of time, effort and innovation, that WBA Global Sourcing have enlisted us for such a major initiative that reinforces its standing as a global leader in retail pharmacy," said TradeBeyond CEO Michael Hung. "As global supply chain disruptions and the call for greater transparency make everyday news, businesses are moving ahead with crucial investments in supply chain digitalization. Our partnership with WBA and so many of the world's largest retailers, continues to demonstrate the trust in TradeBeyond as the multi-enterprise platform of choice to foster a more agile, resilient retail supply chain."

Implementation has begun on an iterative schedule that will allow WBA Global Sourcing to begin utilizing TradeBeyond's platform in Fall 2024.

About TradeBeyond

TradeBeyond is retail's leading extended supply chain management solution provider from concept to delivery. TradeBeyond helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit tradebeyond.com.

