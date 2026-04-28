Trade Echo Lets Retail Traders Copy Top Options Plays Across Any Brokerage

First independent platform to mirror options trades from one broker to another in real time, available on web, iOS, and Android at launch.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Echo, the trading intelligence platform used by thousands of retail options traders, today launched the first independent cross-brokerage copy trading platform for retail. Members can follow ranked traders on the platform and have those options trades mirrored into their own brokerage account in real time, even when the trader uses a different broker.

Trade Echo's cross-brokerage copy trading platform launches for retail options traders, with support for E*TRADE, Tastytrade, Moomoo, Webull, Public.com, and Alpaca. Trade Echo Copy Trading on web, iOS, and Android: members follow ranked traders and mirror their options trades into their own brokerage account in real time.

Until now, retail copy trading meant joining a closed marketplace like eToro or opening an account at the same brokerage as the trader being followed. Trade Echo removes both constraints. Members keep their existing brokerage, tax setup, and data tools, and follow any trader regardless of which broker that trader uses.

"Copy trading has come with strings attached—switch your broker, give up your tools, give up your data," said Christopher Cummings, Founder of Trade Echo. "We removed those strings. Follow the traders you respect, keep your broker, keep full control."

HOW IT WORKS

A member picks a trader from the ranked leaderboard, connects their brokerage through SnapTrade (a regulated brokerage connectivity provider), and sets their own rules: position size, daily loss limit, ticker filters, and whether trades execute automatically or require approval. Trade Echo does not store brokerage credentials.

When a followed trader opens a position, Trade Echo applies the follower's risk rules and routes the order to their broker, typically in under one second. Trades that exceed sizing limits, hit restricted tickers, or breach a daily loss cap are skipped.

A member following three traders might see one trade auto-executed, another held for approval, and a third skipped entirely -- each filtered by the follower's own rules.

BUILT FOR OPTIONS

Most copy trading services rebalance stock allocations or replicate ETF holdings. Trade Echo is purpose-built for options, mirroring contract selection, expiry, and strike while letting each follower set their own sizing, expiration filters, and drawdown auto-pause.

Supported brokerages at launch include E*TRADE, Tastytrade, Moomoo, Webull, Public.com, and Alpaca. The trader and the follower can use any combination.

AVAILABLE NOW

Cross-brokerage copy trading is live on web, iOS, and Android, included with an active Trade Echo subscription at no additional cost. To get started, visit https://tradeecho.com/features/copy-trading.

ABOUT TRADE ECHO

Trade Echo is a trading intelligence platform for active retail traders, providing real-time options flow, dark pool data, gamma exposure modeling, AI market analysis, algorithmic signals, and cross-brokerage copy trading. Learn more at https://tradeecho.com.

RISK DISCLOSURE

Options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Copy trading does not guarantee profits and may result in losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade Echo is not a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer. Members are solely responsible for trades in their own accounts.

Media Contact

Christopher Cummings

307-212-8724

[email protected]

SOURCE Trade Echo