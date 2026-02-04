TRADE FAIRS: ITALY, LEADING PLAYER ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP APPROVES THE NEW 2025-2030 STRATEGIC PLAN AND ANNOUNCES THE EXPANSION AND REDEVELOPMENT OF THE RIMINI AND VICENZA EXHIBITION VENUES

RIMINI and VICENZA, Italy, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of IEG - Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., a leading company in Italy in the organization of international trade fair events and listed on Euronext Milan, has approved the 2025–2030 Strategic Plan.

Corrado Peraboni, Chief Executive Officer of IEG, stated: "This Plan confirms our ambition of continued growth, targeting by 2030 revenues between €360 and €365 million and an adjusted EBITDA between €100 and €105 million".

From left to right: Maurizio Ermeti, President of IEG, and Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG.

The time horizon of the 2025–2030 Strategic Plan has been updated to reflect the excellent results achieved by IEG in 2023 and 2024, which exceeded the targets of the previous plan.

The new Plan focuses on organic growth through the core business, the strengthening of the investment plan and the exploration of external growth opportunities, with the objective of positioning IEG as a leading international trade fair group.

The strategy is based on the expansion of international events with revenue diversification, strengthening of the leading brands in the portfolio, development of second-tier events, growth of digital services, international growth through acquisitions and the launch of new trade fairs, enhancement of human capital, as well as the expansion of the exhibition sites.

With regard to the development of the exhibition venues, IEG President Maurizio Ermeti announced that a new large pavilion at the Vicenza exhibition venue will be inaugurated in September 2026, on the occasion of Vicenzaoro. The new facility will significantly enhance the attractiveness of the Vicenza site for new exhibitions and international organizers.

In Rimini, works will begin on the construction of a new circular pavilion, a landmark project and unique structure designed to support the expansion of existing exhibitions such as SIGEP World and Ecomondo, as well as to host major concerts, sporting events and large-scale events. Both projects have been designed by the international architectural firm GMP of Hamburg.

