Trade Finance Market size is set to grow by USD 16.64 billion from 2024-2028, Growing number of exports boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global trade finance market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.64 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. Growing number of exports is driving market growth, with a trend towards incorporation of advanced technology with trade finance solutions. However, impact due to protectionist policies and trade war poses a challenge. Key market players include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, NatWest Group plc, Standard Chartered PLC, Societe Generale SA, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, UniCredit SpA, and Wells Fargo and Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global trade finance market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Trade Finance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16644.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and

South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and South Korea Key companies profiled Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.,

Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp.,

Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc.,

Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC

Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co.,

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Morgan

Stanley, NatWest Group plc, Standard Chartered

PLC, Societe Generale SA, The Bank of New York

Mellon Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.,

UBS Group AG, UniCredit SpA, and Wells Fargo

and Co.

Market Driver

Technology plays a significant role in the BFSI sector, particularly in trade financing. Innovations like the bank payment obligation (BPO) have streamlined processes, reduced risk, and optimized working capital. AI and ML are now being integrated to provide predictive analytics and automate document processing. Blockchain enhances efficiency and security by enabling direct digital transfers and smart contracts.

Citigroup's AI-based compliance platform and the use of blockchain in trade finance are expected to boost market growth.

The Trade Finance market is currently experiencing significant growth, with technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain playing key roles. These innovations are streamlining processes, increasing efficiency, and reducing risks. For instance, digitization of documents through Blockchain technology is making transactions faster and more secure.

Additionally, the use of predictive analytics in Trade Finance is enabling better risk assessment and management. Furthermore, the implementation of Commerce and Electronic Invoicing is making it easier for businesses to get paid on time. Overall, these trends are transforming the Trade Finance industry, making it more accessible, efficient, and secure for all involved parties.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The trade finance market can be significantly impacted by trade wars between countries. In 2018, the US imposed tariffs on various imports from the EU, Canada , China , and Mexico , leading to retaliatory actions from these countries. This resulted in increased duties on agricultural products and motorcycles from the US, affecting international trade. In 2023, the US initiated an investigation against China's trade policies, potentially leading to a larger trade war.

, , and , leading to retaliatory actions from these countries. This resulted in increased duties on agricultural products and motorcycles from the US, affecting international trade. In 2023, the US initiated an investigation against trade policies, potentially leading to a larger trade war. These conflicts can negatively impact the trading relationship between countries and decrease international trade, which may affect the trade finance market during the forecast period.

In the complex and dynamic world of Trade Finance, several challenges persist. These include regulatory requirements, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

Technology plays a crucial role, with the need for secure and efficient systems to manage transactions and mitigate risks. Another challenge is the increasing use of digital currencies and blockchain technology, which require new approaches to financing and risk management. Additionally, trade finance faces competition from other financial instruments, making it essential to offer competitive pricing and services. Lastly, the global economic environment and geopolitical risks can significantly impact trade finance activities.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Traditional trade finance

1.2 Supply chain finance

1.3 Structured trade finance End-user 2.1 Importers and exporters

2.2 Banks and financiers

2.3 Insurers and export credit agencies Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Traditional trade finance- Trade finance is a vital component of international business, facilitating the exchange of goods and services between buyers and sellers. It involves the provision of short-term credit by banks to buyers for making purchases or financing exports. This process streamlines transactions, reduces risk, and enhances cash flow for businesses. Trade finance instruments include letters of credit, bills of exchange, and factoring. These tools ensure timely payments and mitigate the risk of non-payment, thereby fostering trust and stability in global trade.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Trade Finance market is a critical segment of international trade, facilitating financial solutions for businesses involved in cross-border transactions. With the increasing complexity of global trade and the need for efficient time zone management, trade finance has evolved to incorporate technological advancements. Digital platforms and application processes have streamlined trade finance, reducing the reliance on traditional paper-based processes.

Trade agreements and trade wars continue to shape the global trade landscape, necessitating innovative technologies such as blockchain-based solutions for secure and transparent trade transactions. Sustainable finance and advanced technology are driving digitalization in trade finance processes, enabling supply chain finance and automated trade settlements.

AI and machine learning are also being integrated into trade finance processes to enhance efficiency and risk management. Overall, the Trade Finance market is undergoing significant digital transformation, offering numerous opportunities for financial institutions to stay competitive.

Market Research Overview

The Trade Finance Market encompasses various financial instruments and services that facilitate international and domestic trade transactions. These instruments include letters of credit, documentary collections, forfaiting, factoring, and trade loans. The market aims to mitigate risks associated with trade, provide liquidity, and ensure the smooth flow of goods and services between buyers and sellers.

Technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence are increasingly being adopted to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security in trade finance processes. Regulations like the Basel III Accord and Know Your Customer (KYC) norms play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing globalization, digitalization, and trade volumes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Traditional Trade Finance



Supply Chain Finance



Structured Trade Finance

End-user

Importers And Exporters



Banks And Financiers



Insurers And Export Credit Agencies

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio