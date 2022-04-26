TRADE HARVEST, REPRESENTED BY SARACHEK LAW FIRM, AWARDED $469,000 BY CALIFORNIA COURT AFTER DEFAULT BY DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP ("DBGI")

SCARSDALE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Harvest Industrial, Ltd. ("Trade Harvest"), an international manufacturer of garments, was awarded $469,000 on February 25, 2022 by the Superior Court of California, L.A. Division, Southeast District (Case No. 20NWCV00518) after Digital Brands Group ("DBGI"), a publicly traded company, and two of its affiliates defaulted on its obligations. DBGI and its divisions, Bailey 44 & Demin L.A., were subject to a judicially mediated settlement agreement. Trade Harvest now has a Writ of Attachment and a lien in place

Trade Harvest's CEO, Climas Lo, wrote DBGI's Board of Directors a letter on Monday, April 18, 2022 asking the Board to "meet your obligations to us as your creditor" before proceeding with further acquisitions. DBGI on April 18, 2022 filed an S-1 statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission seeking to raise more money.